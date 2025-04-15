ShipTop Expands Operations with New U.S. Fulfillment Center in Washington State

ShipTop expands into the U.S. with a new fulfillment center in Washington State, enhancing cross-border shipping from Canada and offering domestic U.S. fulfillment solutions for eCommerce and B2B brands.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - ShipTop , a leading Canadian 3PL and eCommerce fulfillment provider, is proud to announce the opening of its first U.S. fulfillment center, located in Washington State. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in ShipTop's mission to simplify cross-border logistics and offer seamless fulfillment solutions for direct-to-consumer and B2B brands across North America.

The new Washington facility enables ShipTop to:

Accelerate cross-border shipping from Canada to the U.S. through efficient zone-skipping strategies

Provide faster and more cost-effective shipping solutions across the U.S.

Offer fulfillment services directly within the U.S., expanding ShipTop's capabilities beyond its Canadian footprint

"Our U.S. expansion reflects the growing demand from merchants looking for a reliable, tech-enabled fulfillment partner with cross-border expertise," said Ash Jamshidpour, CEO of ShipTop. "With this new facility, we're able to support brands that want to ship from Canada into the U.S. more efficiently, and now also offer fulfillment from within the U.S. — helping clients scale without borders."

ShipTop's proprietary technology, combined with its distributed fulfillment network, allows merchants to manage inventory, streamline shipping, and deliver exceptional customer experiences — all from a single platform.

To learn more about ShipTop's fulfillment services, visit shiptop.com

About ShipTop:

Founded in 2021, ShipTop is a Canadian 3PL and logistics technology company offering direct-to-consumer and B2B fulfillment services. With a growing network of fulfillment centers and deep expertise in cross-border shipping, ShipTop empowers eCommerce brands to scale faster with smarter logistics.

