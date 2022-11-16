Shipfusion named one of Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Shipfusion was honoured as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, which Shipfusion was also named a winner of.

Shipfusion is used by ecommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies as a third party fulﬁllment (3PL) partner, as well as a technology provider, integrating with multiple potential sales channels that brands may sell their products on, B2B retail and wholesale partners, and then fulﬁlls any orders from its network of warehouses across Canada and the United States.

Shipfusion's CEO, Brandon Luft, credits Shipfusion's ability to scale with the demand of its clients while often handling complex operational requirements with the company's 365% percent revenue growth. Luft said, "Many of our clients have a number of channels that they sell on, combined with multiple B2B retail and wholesale requirements. So when these complex, enterprise-grade clients see their demand grow exponentially, Shipfusion's technology is able to seamlessly scale with them and support their next stage of growth. When brands simply have to be able to fulﬁll orders, no matter how complex their requirements, Shipfusion has proven that we're who they can rely on."

"This year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, CleanTechnology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful ecommerce operation. Our fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management , and powerful real-time technology lets you focus on fast growth without the stress. Shipfusion combines ﬂexible, reliable fulﬁllment with powerful, real-time technology. With warehouses located throughout the US and Canada, we make it easy to manage your ecommerce business. To learn more about Shipfusion's technical fulﬁllment oﬀering, click here www.shipfusion.com .

