ShinyBud to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Ottawa's First Cannabis Drive-Thru on April 23rd

"We're pleased to have opened eastern Ontario's only drive-thru experience, providing customers with quick and convenient access to our lineup of carefully curated and award-winning cannabis products, and knowledgeable staff from the comfort of their vehicle," said Kevin Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The store building previously housed one of Canada's most iconic coffee chains and now serves the convenience of cannabis through the same drive-thru window. From coffee to cannabis, this unique store features a small bricks-and-mortar footprint allowing us to continue testing ideal store sizes that maximize revenue per square foot as we plan to open additional stores through our franchising program across Ontario."

At the grand opening, complimentary coffee will be served at the drive-thru window starting at 10:00 a.m. ET with no purchase necessary, followed by a charity barbecue at noon(1) with 100% of the proceeds supporting Cannabis Amnesty. Customers will also enjoy free non-cannabis giveaways as well as product promotions throughout the day to mark the occasion.

Situated on a high-traffic road, ShinyBud Carling is cater-cornered from Carlingwood Shopping Centre which hosts a national grocer and national home goods store, and near a major liquor store and popular restaurants. It is ShinyBud's seventh location in the Ottawa region and increases the Company's store count to 41 corporate and licensed locations across Ontario. ShinyBud Cannabis Co. Carling is a corporate store.

First Annual 420 Guide Now Available

ShinyBud is celebrating the 420 cannabis holiday by publishing its inaugural 420 Guide. The Guide presents consumers with a catalogue of new and best-selling products available at ShinyBud stores and will be published quarterly. The first 420 edition is available at all stores and accessible online at www.shinybud.com/420-guide.

Giving Back to the Cannabis Community

ShinyBud has partnered with Citizen Stash, a premium cannabis brand, during the month of April on a corporate social responsibility initiative. With the spirit of giving back to the cannabis community, 10% of Citizen Stash in-store or online product sales during the month of April will be donated to Cannabis Amnesty. Cannabis Amnesty is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting unjust cannabis criminalization in Canada. From influencing legislation to educating the public, Cannabis Amnesty's work has led to the creation of expedited pardons for simple cannabis possession, challenge the stigma of cannabis convictions, dismantle barriers to economic opportunity, and champion equity within the industry. For more information, visit www.cannabisamnesty.ca.

Endnotes

(1) No purchase necessary for complimentary coffee. Both coffee and barbecue items will be available while quantities last.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the plan to open additional stores through the franchising program. The Company, has made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of ShinyBud to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; reliance on key and qualified personnel; regulatory and other risks associated with the cannabis industry in general, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

About ShinyBud

ShinyBud Corp. is a multi-banner cannabis retailer with 41 corporate and licensed stores across Ontario – Canada's largest cannabis market. The Company is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by offering a wide range of carefully curated cannabis products and by creating a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers. ShinyBud's board and management team has extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy and franchising program. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.

