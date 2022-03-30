ShinyBud Reports a Board and Executive Management Transition

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) today announced a transition between the Board of Directors and executive management team. Jude Pinto, a current Director of the Board and Audit Committee Chair, will be appointed to Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, and Corporate Secretary effective April 1st, 2022. Mr. Pinto will succeed Brad Kipp who has announced his intent to resign for personal reasons effective April 1st, 2022, at which point he will be appointed a non-independent Director of the Board and member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Pinto is a seasoned financial and technology executive with strong leadership skills who has headed several functional areas of retail banking, including retail distribution and product strategy, technology and innovation, insurance, finance, operational risk, and compliance. He recently served as President of INTRIA Items Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Prior to this, he worked as the Chief Information Officer and Managing Director of Technology, Operations & Corporate Services at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Mr. Kipp is a founding officer of the Company who has successfully fulfilled his commitment to completing ShinyBud's Qualifying Transaction and listing requirements with the Toronto Venture Exchange to take the Company public and establish the finance department.

"A valued member of our executive management team, Brad has played an instrumental role on our path to listing as a public entity and establishing a strong foundation for the Company's financial analysis and reporting capabilities going forward," stated Kevin Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank Brad for his dedication and invaluable efforts to date and are pleased he will continue making lasting contributions in his new capacity on the Board and Audit Committee."

Mr. Reed continued, "We are also pleased that Jude is transitioning to this new leadership position within ShinyBud where he will play a more influential role in leading the development and growth of the Company. With his deep knowledge of ShinyBud and extensive retail and technology experience, he is both well positioned and passionate to lead in this new capacity. We thank Brad and Jude for their work towards enabling a seamless transition in the coming months."

About ShinyBud

ShinyBud Corp. is a multi-banner cannabis retailer with over 35 corporate and licensed stores across Ontario – Canada's largest cannabis market. The Company is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by offering a wide range of carefully curated cannabis products and by creating a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers. ShinyBud's board and management team has extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy and franchising program. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.

For further information: Kevin Reed, Chairman & CEO, P: +1 (647) 988-0371 | E: [email protected]; Caterina De Rosa, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, P: +1 (647) 280-6462 | E: [email protected]