ShinyBud Launches Franchise Program to Expand its Retail Footprint

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB), one of Ontario's fastest growing cannabis retailers, today announced the formal launch of its retail franchise program. Focused on becoming the top cannabis retailer in the province, the Company is starting a franchising queue with the goal of opening 20 franchise stores in 2022. ShinyBud is a cannabis retailer with over 35 well-established corporate and licensed locations across Ontario catering to diverse consumer profiles.

Leading this growth initiative is the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Nadeau, a seasoned veteran with over 20 years' experience as a retail operating executive for some of Canada's most iconic quick service restaurants, such as Tim Horton's and those owned by RECIPE Unlimited.

"Over the last year, the ShinyBud label generated solid momentum and we assembled a team at both the Board and management level with exceptional branding, franchising, and retail operating expertise," said Mike Nadeau, COO. "This expertise is built off the back of nationally recognized retail brands and is unmatched in the developing cannabis sector. We plan to emulate the same principles for success as we launch our franchise program and continue building the ShinyBud brand."

"Applying the franchise business model advances our growth strategy in 2022 and beyond," added Kevin Reed, Chairman and CEO. "As we grow, we are encountering strong inbound interest for this type of business partnership, and we have the core-competencies to do it right. We look forward to welcoming new partners to the ShinyBud Family to join our mission in creating a more accessible cannabis experience across Ontario."

The Company's franchise program offers best-in-class retail management support in all areas of the business, including location scouting and design, leasing negotiation, onboarding, industry regulations, and marketing, along with award-winning products and strong relationships with reputable licensed cannabis producers.

For more information on becoming a ShinyBud franchisee owner, please visit www.shinybud.com/franchise.

About ShinyBud

ShinyBud Corp. is a multi-banner cannabis retailer with over 35 stores across Ontario – Canada's largest cannabis market. As one of Ontario's fastest growing retailers in the sector, the Company is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by offering a wide range of carefully curated cannabis products and by creating a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers. ShinyBud's board and management team has extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy and franchising program. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinybud.com.

