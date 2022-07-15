ShinyBud Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 8,827,776 common shares, representing 82.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Lyn Christensen 8,827,776 100 0 0 Micah (Mike) Dass 8,660,468 98.1 167,308 1.9 Richard Espinos 8,827,542 100 234 0 Brad Kipp 8,827,542 100 234 0 Kevin Reed 8,827,542 100 234 0 Donald Schroeder 8,827,542 100 234 0 Roland Walton 8,827,542 100 234 0

Appointment of Auditors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld BDO Canada LLP 8,827,776 100 0 0

Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

Item Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Omnibus Share Incentive Plan 8,660,702 98.1 167,074 1.9

Approval of Continuance under the Canada Business Corporations Act

Item Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Continuance under the

Canada Business

Corporations Act 8,660,702 98.1 167,074 1.9

About ShinyBud

ShinyBud Corp. is on a mission to help people Never settle, Live fully. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies across Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, ShinyBud Cannabis Co. is one of Ontario's largest cannabis retailers by store count. The Company's board and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.

SOURCE ShinyBud Corp.

For further information: Kevin Reed, Chairman & CEO, P: +1 (647) 988-0371 | E: [email protected]; Caterina De Rosa, Senior Director, IR & Corporate Communications P: 1-888-833-1260 | E: [email protected]