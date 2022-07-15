ShinyBud Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ShinyBud Corp.

Jul 15, 2022, 17:11 ET

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 8,827,776 common shares, representing 82.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Lyn Christensen

8,827,776

100

0

0

Micah (Mike) Dass

8,660,468

98.1

167,308

1.9

Richard Espinos

8,827,542

100

234

0

Brad Kipp

8,827,542

100

234

0

Kevin Reed

8,827,542

100

234

0

Donald Schroeder

8,827,542

100

234

0

Roland Walton

8,827,542

100

234

0
Appointment of Auditors

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

BDO Canada LLP

8,827,776

100

0

0
Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

Item

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

8,660,702

98.1

167,074

1.9
Approval of Continuance under the Canada Business Corporations Act

Item

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Continuance under the
Canada Business
Corporations Act

8,660,702

98.1

167,074

1.9
About ShinyBud 

ShinyBud Corp. is on a mission to help people Never settle, Live fully. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies across Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, ShinyBud Cannabis Co. is one of Ontario's largest cannabis retailers by store count. The Company's board and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.

For further information: Kevin Reed, Chairman & CEO, P: +1 (647) 988-0371 | E: [email protected]; Caterina De Rosa, Senior Director, IR & Corporate Communications P: 1-888-833-1260 | E: [email protected]

