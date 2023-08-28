Shining expansion: Culture Market Co. brings Diwali Festival of Lights to Ontario shoppers

The Diwali Market, presented by Culture Market Co. and sponsored by RBC, create unique and exceptional destinations, commemorating the Hindu holiday at handpicked shopping malls across the province

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Between October 27 to November 12, 2023, Culture Market Co., an emerging events production firm dedicated to curating culturally enriched events and expos that honour ethnic rituals and heritage, will host four of its renowned Diwali Markets, sponsored by RBC, set to arrive at several bustling shopping hubs in Ontario:

Shoppers World at 499 Main Street South, Brampton - October 27 , 28, and 29

- , 28, and 29 Square One at 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga - October 30 to November 5

- WaterPark Place at 10 Bay Street, Toronto - November 7 to November 8

- Toronto Premium Outlets at 13850 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills - November 10,11, and 12

The Diwali Markets will bring the Festival of Lights to life by creating an exclusive haven, offering visitors an immersive experience where they will enjoy a sampling of the food, fashion, beauty, dance, and traditions of Diwali.

"Our markets aim to present an engaging and interactive Diwali destination, offering shoppers an immersive experience in the customs and traditions of this special holiday," said Anita Saini, founder, Culture Market Co. "We are thrilled to partner with RBC this year to expand our Markets, and we hope that these events spark giving and generosity in the community, underscoring the spreading of light that Diwali is known for."

"The Diwali Marketplace will illuminate the region, bringing entrepreneurs and shoppers together to celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of Diwali," said Kris Depencier, Regional Vice President, RBC. "RBC is proud to sponsor this opportunity for small business owners to showcase their products to a wider audience, helping them thrive in their journey."

Expected to attract more than 450,000 eager shoppers, this year's Diwali Markets present an exceptional opportunity for businesses to embrace the joyous Festival of Lights alongside Ontarians. Each Diwali Market offers a captivating platform for businesses to seamlessly integrate their products and services into the heart of one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations. With a diverse audience of eager shoppers poised to explore, indulge, and connect, this is a golden chance to connect with consumers in a setting where cultures converge, and stories unfold.

"We are inviting vendors to join us in creating an immersive and vibrant Diwali experience that will captivate our diverse audience of shoppers," said Saini. "This is their chance to showcase their products and services while being part of a cherished cultural celebration that resonates with the community."

Embrace the Glow: Join Ontario's Diwali Markets

As attendees explore the multifaceted offerings of the market, businesses stand poised to forge authentic connections, amplify their brand presence, and partake in the radiant spirit of celebration that defines Diwali. With a variety of engaging experiences and opportunities to showcase their offerings, businesses can elevate their visibility and become an integral part of the cherished festivities shared by families and individuals who celebrate the holiday throughout Ontario.

Vendor opportunities at the markets encompass a wide range of offerings, from traditional crafts and artisanal creations to delectable culinary delights and fashion trends that encapsulate the essence of Diwali. By participating, vendors not only gain exposure to a dynamic and engaged audience but also contribute to the tapestry of this festive occasion. Interested businesses are invited to apply to join one, or all, of the markets today by visiting www.culturemarket.ca.

To learn more about this year's markets and about Culture Market Co., please visit @culturemarektco on Instagram or www.culturemarket.ca.

About Culture Market Co.

Culture Market Co. is a visionary events production company dedicated to crafting immersive and culturally enriched experiences that celebrate diverse ethnic customs, traditions, and lifestyles. With a passion for fostering meaningful connections and bridging cultural gaps, we curate captivating events and expos that transport attendees on a journey through vibrant heritages, artistic expressions, and culinary delights. Our mission is to ignite a sense of unity and appreciation for the rich tapestry of human culture, while providing a platform for local artisans, performers, and businesses to shine. From traditional festivals to contemporary showcases, Culture Market Co. is committed to infusing every occasion with authenticity, inspiration, and a deep sense of community. Learn more about us by visiting www.culturemarket.ca. Follow us: @culturemarketco.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values, and strategy to life, so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

