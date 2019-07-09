ShinewayTech Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Superior Yet Cost-effective Fiber Optic Test Equipment

"Shineway collaborates with its partners, customers, and industry specialists to anticipate new trends that inform its targeted investments in research, design, manufacturing, and marketing," said Prem Shanmugam, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "For instance, its partnership with China Mobile, one of the largest telecom companies in the world, enabled it to provide 2,154 OFS series fusion splicers and 721 sets of MTP-200 series optical time domain reflectometers, strengthening its brand and perceived value."

In 2004, ShinewayTech introduced the world's first handheld optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR) secured by five patents, which created a new era in FOTE and applications. Its handheld OTDR weighs only one kilogram and alleviates the need to transport cumbersome technology to remote locations. Its 'trace manager' software displays, analyzes, and edits trace files, and helps field workers perform comprehensive tests without extensive training, resulting in significant cost savings. Furthermore, the palm OTDR series offers in-service communication checks before testing with message warning and auto termination functions, which protect test instruments and communication equipment and extend asset life.

ShinewayTech prices its products approximately 30% lower than its global competitors while its product features boost value through efficiency and scalability. In addition, it offers coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical channel checkers, which provide affordable initial setup, low incremental cost, and pay-as-you-go architecture. Its simple testing design and advanced functions translate to strong market presence and continued success.

"ShinewayTech strengthens customers' confidence through its comprehensive training and support services. It also presents calibration and repair services as well as additional support through its dedicated sales team, technical field representatives, manufacturers, and even distributors," noted Shanmugam. "Its strong product benefits and partnership strategies, complemented by its emphasis on cost efficiency, are expected to propel it further ahead in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a product to suit market and client needs. The award lauds the price competitiveness, features, ease of product use, and service effectiveness of the recipient company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ShinewayTech

Starting in 2002 with fiber optic testers, ShinewayTech has become one of the fastest growing companies in global FOTE, RF and IP testing industry. Over the past 17 years, ShinewayTech sales covered more than 70 countries and dominated China OTDR market from 2009. We are committed to providing innovative and competitive communications test & measurement solutions and utilities that enable our customers to meet the fast-paced operational challenges of today and tomorrow.

ShinewayTech introduced the world's first handheld optical time domain reflectometer (palmOTDR) with 5 patents in 2004 which opened up a new epoch of optic fiber testing application and has delivered unprecedented experience and global reputation of effectiveness, efficiency and easiness. Thereafter a wide range of successful products have been brought to the market including intelligent optical loss testers/power meters/laser sources, PON testers, CWDM channel checkers, optical multimeter, multifunctional test platform, optical fusion splicers and most recently, multi-wave OTDR combined DWDM/CWDM/PON testing capabilities in one unit, making us one of the few original FOTE manufacturers with complete product line of more than 30 series and 200 models.

Combining years of expertise in fiber optic testing, insight in FTTx trend and complete product line, ShinewayTech presents FTTx TestProTM, the one stop test solution and utilities for entire PON life time. The packages include tailored product combinations to evaluate PON link continuity, signal loss, service performance as well as fusion splicing tools and supporting accessories for different stages.

ShinewayTech strengthens global customers' confidence through comprehensive training and support services. Training can be conducted on-site or at ShinewayTech's training facilities, customizable courses are available besides regular program upon customers' various demands. The company provides calibration and repair services, as well as additional support through its dedicated sales teams, technical field representatives, and business partners. All members have comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience of ShinewayTech products, they also receive direct support from the company's technical and customer service teams.

ShinewayTech is a highly flexible and competitive market player, apart from our ISO 9001 certified R&D and original manufacturing, we welcome all terms of cooperation with global partners. We are committed to anticipating new trends and demands through interactivities with our partners, customers and industry specialists, and consistently investing in innovative research, design, manufacture and marketing to deliver state-of-the-art and cost-effective products and solutions to global FOTE market.

