SHINE Launches Canada's First Natural and Personalized Mental Health Supplement Subscription Plan

SHINE is challenging the multi-billion-dollar supplement industry by bringing forward a unique form of supplement personalization for those looking to take control of their mental wellbeing and live with courage.

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - SHINE, the first natural and personalized mental wellness supplement company, launched its proprietary mental health quiz to help the 3 million Canadians every year who struggle with mental health-related issues. 19,000+ Canadians took the science-backed Mental Health Assessment to gain access to a targeted, safe, natural, and affordable mental wellness supplement plan that addresses their unique challenges and goals.

SHINE's Scientific Advisory Board comprises a Medical Doctor, a Naturopathic Doctor, a Pharmacist, and a Registered Holistic Nutritionist with a combined 80 years of experience. They spent months mining the data, identifying seven key customer priorities: anxiety, stress, energy, focus, mood, memory, and sleep. The company's research-backed supplement recommendations are based on an in-house build algorithm referencing thousands of research studies.

In a recent study featured in The New York Times, 68% of the 44 herbal supplements tested contained some form of contaminant, substitute, and/or filler. SHINE designed five new formulations from the ground up using its Small Batch Method™ (GMP certified) innovation—a process that allows it to use 100% of capsule space with therapeutic doses of medicinal herbs and extracts that work synergistically and address different pathways in the body. As a result, there is zero use of any additives, fillers, or preservatives.

"Our mission is to make natural and personalized mental wellness easy to understand, accessible for everyone, and gentle on the planet. We made it our priority to not dilute the effectiveness of our remedies and use only pure ingredients. Our customers are feeling the difference," said Phil Desrochers, Co-founder of SHINE.

A second product innovation called the SHINE Advantage™ that contains a therapeutic dose of proprietary AlphaWave® L-Theanine has also proven very popular with customers. A natural ingredient that can cross the blood-brain barrier, it's added to formulas to boost the effectiveness of accompanying ingredients. Increased alpha brain wave activity is associated with increased creativity, increased performance under stress, improved learning and concentration, and decreased anxiety.

According to Oceana Canada, about 86 percent of Canada's plastic waste is not recycled. SHINE offers a first-of-its-kind plastic-free, compostable packaging made from non-GMO cornstarch resin and wood pulp. The packs are compact, have a kraft paper feel, and leave no harmful residue behind.

SHINE recommends taking the free Mental Wellness Quiz to build a personalized Mental Wellness Plan. For more information, visit www.shinehealth.ca.

SHINE is the first natural and personalized mental health supplement company. It's inspired by its Co-founder's struggle with and eventual recovery from mental health challenges, but only after accidentally discovering the value of a personalized approach using the best ingredients. The company is looking to donate a portion of its revenue to charities that align with its values.

