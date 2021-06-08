Shine, a Portable Wind Turbine for Adventurers, Launches on Kickstarter

The female-led team at Aurea is crowdfunding Shine in a Kickstarter campaign, with the turbine selling at an early bird price of US $240, a discount of 40 percent from retail. Shine is production-ready, and the campaign will run until US $50,000 is raised.

"We're offering wind power that fits in your backpack," said Cat Adalay, CEO and Founder of Aurea Technologies.

"Wind is the second-largest producer of clean energy in the world, yet most people don't have direct access to it. As a team of outdoor enthusiasts with backgrounds in science and engineering, we set out to create a wind power product that gives users the freedom to produce their own clean energy day or night, rain, cloud, or shine."

Shine is a 3 pound, 40-watt turbine that can both charge handheld devices directly or store power in its 12,000 mAh internal lithium-ion battery for later use. It can also be pre-charged at home using a standard wall outlet.

Aurea's turbine has the battery capacity for four full phone charges, so it is great for sharing power or keeping multiple devices charged. As well as multi-day camping trips, the product is ideal for car camping, RVing, off-grid living, use during an emergency, and more.

Shine's patent-pending high-efficiency blades and lightweight design allow it to produce an output of 13.3 watts per pound. This is a superior power-to-weight ratio compared to other handheld portable renewable products such as solar panels, thermoelectric stoves, and water turbines.

Extremely quiet while operating, Shine generates power in wind speeds from 8 to 28 mph and temperatures between 32 to 104 degrees F (0 to 40 C). Designed for ease of use, this wind charger is completely self-contained, with everything needed for quick setup stored inside its body including guy wires, mount, and pegs.

"To live sustainably, we need to rethink the ways in which we create and use energy," said Rachel Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Aurea Technologies and co-creator of the Shine Turbine.

"The simplicity of Shine's design, two-minute setup, and ability to rapidly generate and store power, does just that. It's a game-changer in allowing people to access wind energy while away from the electrical grid."

Shine is in the process of being CSA, FCC, IEC, IC RoHS, UL, and UN3481 certified and will be manufactured in Canada.

For more information, visit the Kickstarter page here , and access the press kit here .

About Aurea Technologies Inc.

Aurea Technologies develops and manufactures portable renewable energy systems for the global market. The Shine Turbine is the company's first consumer product and is being launched across North America this year. Aurea was founded in 2017 and is based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

