Shincheonji Word Seminar in Yeongnam Region Evokes Honest Faith Testimonies from Pastors

Chairman Lee Man-Hee: "Realize who I am according to the Bible, and practice faith based on the Word."

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Pastors from traditional churches gave enthusiastic responses to the Shincheonji Word Seminar held in the Yeongnam region while reflecting on themselves, their denominations and committing to a Word-centered ministry.

"I have read the Bible several times, but I think I've only read it literally," said Senior Pastor Cho, from the Gimhae region. "After attending the Word Seminar, I believe I've finally learned the revealed word that that accurately fits this era."

Believers and pastors from Busan and Gyeongnam gather at the Busan branch of Shincheonji Church of Jesus ahead of the September 29 seminar to hear Chairman Lee Man-Hee's message. (CNW Group/BC Zion Church)

Presbyterian Pastor Kim said, "The current state of Christian churches in Korea is chaotic, and many members are leaving. Now is the time we must make efforts within the Word."

The seminars hosted by Shincheonji Church of Jesus delivers the revealed Word to thirsty believers, promoting revival of Protestantism through Word exchanges and emphasizing Word-based faith. Seminars in Masan and Busan last month drew over 56,000 attendees in-person and over 200 pastors, joined by ~500,000 believers watching the live broadcast.

Chairman Lee presented clear and comprehensive explanations of prophecies and their fulfillment, stating: "I am testifying exactly to what I have seen and heard of the realities in Revelation. The Word of the Bible must be taught exactly as it is, without distorting or adding to or subtracting from, as if stamped with a seal."

He added, "Simply saying you believe in Jesus does not mean you will enter heaven. You must carefully listen to each word Jesus spoke, realize who you are according to the Bible, and live your faith according to the Word."

Pastors who encounter the teachings of Shincheonji Church of Jesus have been signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for Word exchanges, with 727 domestic and 13,053 international churches across 84 countries signing MOUs as of last month. One pastor who signed an MOU said, "After listening to the Word and making my own judgment, my thoughts have changed a lot."

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus said, "We hope that pastors will sincerely come to understand God's Word and guide their congregations with this understanding. Regardless of denomination, we encourage continuous cooperation through Word exchanges, learning the Bible properly and understanding it correctly."

The Shincheonji Word Seminars are scheduled to continue countrywide starting with Seoul on October 5th.

