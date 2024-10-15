Shincheonji Jeonju Evangelism Seminar Finale Resounds with Cheers from Over 16,000 Attendees

Shincheonji Jeonju Church Comes Alive with Parade, Pastors Pledge to 'Learn Well and Share the Word'

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony concluded the 20-day 'Shincheonji Evangelism Seminar' series making known the mysteries of Revelation on October 13th in Jeonju, South Korea.

With over 16,000 attendees (including 250 pastors), the main building, adjacent hall, and even the outdoor parking lot of Shincheonji Jeonju Church were packed with attendees. Due to safety concerns and capacity limitations, over 117,000 people tuned in online instead.

Members of Shincheonji lined up along the one kilometer stretch leading to the venue and welcomed attendees with performances, while traditional marching bands in ceremonial attire paraded through the streets and transformed the seminar into a festive occasion.

Chairman Lee started by addressing pastors, saying, "If there is anything wrong in the message I deliver, feel free to raise your hand and ask a question at any time." Testifying to Revelation's fulfillment, he emphasized: "We must confirm who we are according to the Bible and whether we have been recreated according to it."

"If there is a place that clearly testifies to this, you must go and confirm and learn it," said Chairman Lee, encouraging people to verify these teachings for themselves. "The contents of the Book of Revelation must not be added to or subtracted from."

Two pastors from other denominations presented Chairman Lee with bouquets afterwards, saying: "Thank you for opening our eyes about the Book of Revelation. We will learn this message well and preach it."

"After attending the Word Seminar in Ulsan last January, I watched the lectures on YouTube," a visiting missionary remarked. "The word was like a refreshing rain, and it felt like I found a new guide for my missionary work going forward."

Members of Shincheonji's Thomas Tribe hosted a walking rally in Pungnammun Market and Jeonju Hanok Village ahead of the seminar, spreading the message of the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation.

"We are grateful to all who supported and attended over the past 20 days, and will prepare more opportunities to meet in the future," said a Shincheonji representative. "Shincheonji will continue to practice faith according to the Bible and dedicate all efforts to spreading the message of the fulfillment of Revelation."

