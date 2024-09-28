Shincheonji Church in Masan Holds "Shincheonji's Bible Seminar: Testimony on the Fulfilled Realities of Revelation," Fulfilling the Requests of Regional Pastors

A Pastor of 20 Years: "Other Pastors Shouldn't Dismiss It Just Because They Belong to a Different Denomination, They Should Listen for Themselves and Decide"

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - During the '2024 Shincheonji's Bible Seminar on Testifying to the Fulfillment of Revelation,' held at Shincheonji Church in Masan on the 25th, a pastor who served for 20 years expressed "I was moved by how Shincheonji Church of Jesus focuses on the prophecies recorded in the Bible."

Chairman Lee Man-hee gives a lecture during the ‘2024 Shincheonji Great Bible Seminar on Testifying to the Fulfillment of Revelation’ held at Shincheonji Masan Church on the 25th. (CNW Group/BC Zion Church)

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony has held Bible seminars in Ulsan and Busan. Due to continuous requests from pastors and believers in the Yeongnam region, another seminar was arranged with over 100 pastors and 16,000 people attending. The live broadcast on YouTube garnered over 375,155 views, reflecting significant interest.

Speaking at the seminar, Chairman Lee Man-hee provided a clear overview of prophecy and fulfillment throughout the Bible. He emphasized, "I am testifying to what I have seen and heard in regard to the contents of Revelation. The words of the Bible must be delivered exactly as they are, without distortion or addition, like a sealed document. Rather than oppressing or criticizing, people should, as Jesus said, humble themselves like children and personally check whether the message is true or false."

A pastor who ministered for 15 years remarked, "I was amazed to see Chairman Lee give a lecture for over an hour without even opening the Bible, and as I listened carefully, I found nothing that strayed from the Bible. After hearing this, I wanted to learn more about what Shincheonji Church really is, and I felt compelled to share this message with more people."

A Shincheonji Church of Jesus representative said, "It is very encouraging that many pastors have [inquired about] additional Bible seminars. To meet this growing interest, we will hold a seminar in Busan [on September 29th]." As people of all denominations come together around the Bible, bonds formed through exchanges of the Word will strengthen and spread."

As of last month, 727 domestic churches have signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus to exchange teachings while internationally, 13,053 churches across 84 countries have signed MOUs. Notably, 1,671 churches in 43 countries have also joined Shincheonji Church and replaced their signs.

