Shin-Etsu SE Tylose and LBB Specialties Announce Distribution Partnership for Cellulose Pharma Excipients in North and Central America

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, announces a new partnership with SE Tylose USA for cellulose excipients in the Pharma Excipients and Nutra Ingredients markets. Effective November 1, 2024, this collaboration will span LBBS' Life Sciences and Food & Nutrition verticals across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Central America.

The partnership will encompass Shin-Etsu SE Tylose's full range of key product lines, including AQOAT (HPMCAS), HPMCP, L-HPC with a core focus on their MC and HPMC TYLOPUR® and METOLOSE®. These cellulose excipients are widely used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications for their versatile functionalities such as binding, thickening, and controlled release properties.

Seth Burns, LBB Specialties' SVP of Life Sciences states: "This partnership with SE Tylose complements our existing portfolio of APIs and value-added excipients for solid dose applications in pharmaceuticals and aligns with our vision of being a comprehensive ingredients supplier for the pharmaceutical industry, notably following our strategic expansion into Puerto Rico."

Mike DeGennaro, SVP of Food & Nutrition at LBB Specialties, adds: "SE Tylose's manufacturing excellence and technical expertise will significantly benefit our nutraceutical customers. TYLOPUR® and METOLOSE® offer unique properties that enhance our ability to serve the entire nutraceutical value chain, from brands to contract manufacturers."

Sam van Waelfelghem, Director of Excipient Technologies at SE Tylose, comments: "LBB Specialties' personal sales approach across North and Central America, combined with their innovative market intelligence, makes them the ideal partner for growing our brand presence in the U.S. As one of the world's leading cellulose excipient suppliers, we're excited to expand our reach in this key market."

Shin-Etsu SE Tylose, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, produces approximately 65,000 tons of cellulose ether annually. Their products are used in virtually all parts of daily life, from construction materials to pharmaceuticals and food ingredients. LBBS brings a best-in-class Regulatory team to support customer development and dedicated technical marketing resources for product formulation and trends consultation.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It serves end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Shin-Etsu SE Tylose

SE Tylose, a subsidiary of Shin-Etsu Chemical, is one of the world's largest suppliers of cellulose ethers. Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, SE Tylose produces and markets various water-soluble cellulose ethers under the registered trademarks TYLOPUR® and METOLOSE®. Their technologies are used in a wide variety of applications, such as pharmaceuticals and personal care. https://www.setylose.com/en/

