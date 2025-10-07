LBB Specialties Expands Partnership with Givaudan Active Beauty in the Midwest & East United States

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients providing technical solutions with a customer-first approach, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Givaudan Active Beauty to include a broader range of Care ingredients in the Midwest and East United States.

This agreement builds on LBBS's existing distribution of Givaudan's Neossance® squalane and hemisqualane, extending the collaboration in these regions to additional active ingredients, premium specialties, and biotech solutions for Skin, Hair, Make Up or Body formulas and launches.

Through this partnership, LBBS will collaborate with Givaudan to strengthen customer support in the Midwest and East, combining efforts to serve existing customers and reach new ones with Givaudan's world-class technologies.

"As a customer-focused company, we're always striving to expand our product offerings to support the innovation needs of our partners and customers," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President & CEO of LBB Specialties. "This expansion with Givaudan is another important step forward, allowing us to bring more of their renowned technologies to formulators and brands in the Midwest and East."

