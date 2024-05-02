Shift25 Appoints Rocco Rossi as Inaugural CEO

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Shift25 is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rocco Rossi as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With a distinguished career spanning business, politics, philanthropy, and advocacy, including his most recent six successful years as President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Rossi brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Shift25. His strategic vision and passion for innovation align perfectly with Shift25's mission to encourage a more ambitious, innovative, and thriving Canada.

"I am honoured to join Shift25 as its inaugural CEO," said Rocco Rossi. "I am deeply impressed by the Board's audacious goal to shine a light on and encourage a bolder culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and I am eager to work with this amazing group in driving forward the shift from Oh Canada to Go Canada!"

Rossi's appointment marks a significant milestone for Shift25 as it continues to build on initiatives like Shift Failure, an experiential program that has empowered more than 100,000 students in 4,000 classrooms through first-hand experience to view failure not as shameful but as welcomed, valued, and celebrated. With his proven track record of building organizations and championing causes, Rossi will play a pivotal role in guiding Shift25 through its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rocco Rossi as our inaugural CEO," said Richard Abboud, Chair of the Shift25 Board. "His leadership, expertise, and passion for driving positive change make him the ideal candidate to lead Shift25 into the future."

About Shift25

Shift25 is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating a bold and thriving Canada. Driven by Canadian leaders, Shift25's mission is to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit of innovation, ambition, and risk-taking across the country by shaping a new narrative among Canadians of truly celebrating success. Currently, 100,000+ youth have participated in Shift25's inaugural educational program. For more information, visit https://shift25.ca/.

