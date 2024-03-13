Shift Paradigm acquires design and technology consultancy Principle Studios

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Shift Paradigm, a leading digital transformation and personalized messaging firm, is excited to announce the acquisition of Principle Studios, a world-class design and technology consultancy. Through this deepening of digital design and platform expertise, Shift Paradigm will continue to pursue its vision of helping clients future-proof their businesses, by aligning people and processes with seamless connectivity between technology and data. Shift Paradigm is backed by Growth Catalyst Partners, a middle-market private equity firm investing in information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses.

"Principle Studios enhances our proficiency in the areas of UX/UI, engineering and digital transformation," said Liz Ross, CEO of Shift Paradigm. "With their incredible talent and focus on customer service driven organizations, we are poised to redefine the digital experience."

Shift Paradigm and Principle Studios' deep commitment to driving growth and championing the potential of their clients, as well as their shared cultural values played a central role in bringing the two companies together. Principle Studios and Shift Paradigm have built an incredible team of innovators, thinkers, designers, engineers and strategists that thrive on delivering data-driven solutions with their client's success as their North Star.

"We are excited about the opportunity to join Shift Paradigm in its world-class service, delivering digital transformation and modern marketing strategies to improve CX and MarTech stack performance," Ryan Brill, Managing Director of Principle Studios. "Shift Paradigm's focus on supporting growth-focused brands in nurturing admired brand experiences was a natural fit for our team."

Managing Directors of Principle Studios, Ryan and Adam Brill will remain in critical leadership positions at Shift Paradigm as Chief Experience Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

ABOUT SHIFT PARADIGM

Shift Paradigm is a business and growth partner that helps our clients see a true reflection of their business through the lens of technology & data. Armed with data-driven insights, Shift Paradigm works with organizations to identify & accelerate opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation.

For over 15 years, Shift has implemented, optimized, operationalized, and transformed marketing technology ecosystems and experiences for 1000s of global B2B and B2C organizations. Shift sits at the intersection of marketing technology and strategy, with proven best practices in designing and implementing go-to-market digital strategies that optimize revenue performance. The Shift Paradigm service offering delivers comprehensive revenue strategies focused on helping customers acquire new business, expand customer lifetime value, and accelerate return on investment from existing customers.

ABOUT PRINCIPLE STUDIOS

Principle brings together the most innovative aspects of a strategic consultancy and digital product shop to create an agency of change. Services include product and platform development, data-driven decision-making, innovative technology solutions, strategic brand development, and pioneering experience creation, all aimed at transforming intentions into impactful outcomes and dreams into realities.

ABOUT GROWTH CATALYST PARTNERS

Growth Catalyst Partners is a middle market private equity firm investing in information, marketing and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP's strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying and building market-leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with company founders and owners, along with top executives within those industries, and provides capital, proprietary deal origination and operating expertise to the management teams. GCP's team has deep sector expertise and has led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years. Since the firm's founding in 2015, GCP has completed over 100 acquisitions across its industry-leading platform companies. For more information, visit growthcatalystpartners.com.

