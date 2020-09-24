Sheringham Distillery Wins Product of the Year at BC Food and Beverage Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The cream rises to the top and the BC Food & Beverage Awards showcased the best of the best at its Annual Awards Show - highlighting the immense talent and world class products being created and manufactured here in BC.

From scallops, seaweed and hippie snacks, to crackers, wine and gin, BC is home to some of the best food and beverage products in the world, not to mention the entrepreneurs and industry leaders who make them.

During its first ever online celebration - sponsored by FASKEN - 10 awards were handed out, with Sheringham Distillery's Seaside Gin securing the coveted Gold Award for Product of the Year.

With 132 years in business, The KB Honey Family of Surrey was this year's inductee into the BC Food & Beverage Hall of Fame.

Fred Lee hosted the show with appearances by BC Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham and Dr. Bonnie Henry who both offered encouraging remarks to the BC Food & Beverage industry for their incredible efforts in keeping the food supply chain strong and secure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 TOP 10 WINNERS IN CATEGORY

Product of the Year Gold: Seaside Gin by Sheringham Distillery - Sooke, BC

https://www.sheringhamdistillery.com/

Product of the Year Silver: Zesty Cheeze Crackers by Free Yumm - South Vancouver, BC

http://www.freeyumm.com/

Product of the Year Bronze: Nut-Free Tigernut Butter by Farafena - Vancouver, BC

https://www.farafena.com/

Hall of Fame Inductee: The KB Honey Family - Surrey, BC

https://kbhoneyfamily.com/

Sustainability Award: Coastal Shellfish - Prince Rupert, BC

http://coastalshellfish.com/

People First, Health, Safety and Cultural Excellence Award: Vitalus Nutrition - Abbotsford, BC

https://vitalus.com/

Innovation Award: Cascadia Seaweed - Sidney, BC

https://www.cascadiaseaweed.com/

Export Award: Hardbite Chips - Surrey, BC

https://hardbitechips.com/

Best in Brand, Marketing Award: Hippie Snacks - Burnaby BC

https://www.hippiesnacks.com/

Leadership Award: Christine Coletta, Okanagan Crush Pad - Summerland / Kelowna, BC

https://okanagancrushpad.com/

Rising Star Award: Connie Marples, Boosh Food - Surrey, BC

https://www.booshfood.com/

BCFB Processor Member of the Year Award: Mogiana Coffee - Burnaby, BC

https://mogianacoffee.com/

BCFB Associate Member of the Year Award: Glenmore Custom Print + Packaging

http://glenmorecustomprint.com/about/

About BC Food & Beverage: BC Food & Beverage represents the people & companies growing BC's food, beverage & natural health industry. www.bcfb.ca

