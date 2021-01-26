Sheridan soars to 14th spot on Forbes' Canada's Best Employers list

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Forbes Magazine released its annual ranking of Canada's Best Employers today and Sheridan is 14th on the list. The college placed higher than any other Ontario college and above several large universities in the province and ahead of Google and Microsoft. This is the third time Sheridan has been included in Forbes' ranking, improving from a top 100 ranking in 2020 to top 15 this year.

The ranking was based on an independent, anonymous survey of 8,000 Canadian workers working for businesses with more than 500 employees. The research was conducted by Forbes in partnership with market research partner, Statista.

Survey respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 300 employers that received the most recommendations.

"Sheridan is proud to be recognized as an employer of choice," said Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice Chancellor. "Our top 15 ranking further compels us to continue developing a work culture where innovative risk-taking, collaboration and life-long learning thrive. The recognition is made even more special given the exceptionally challenging year 2020 was with the pandemic's impact on our institution. This honour belongs to our dedicated employees who are one of Sheridan's greatest assets."

Dr. Morrison highlighted that this news also comes on the heels of Sheridan celebrating its bronze Award of Excellence for Leadership Development from the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP). Sheridan is one of four Canadian institutions recognized in the fourth-annual awards program with other recipients hailing from Australia, Brazil, China, Fiji, Kenya, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Forbes ranking includes 300 employers across 37 industries, ranging from large corporations to community-based financial institutions, postsecondary institutions and government agencies.

Learn about working at Sheridan including current career opportunities.

View the full Forbes list.

Read about the Forbes survey and methodology used.

