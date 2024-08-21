Sheridan College to offer flexible online programs geared to busy working professionals

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sheridan College is proud to announce a fully online suite of program offerings starting in 2025—providing working professionals the chance to pursue the standard-setting, high-quality education for which Sheridan is recognized and to further their careers while studying from anywhere and setting their own schedule.

Launching January 6, 2025, SheridanOnline will offer programs designed to meet the needs of students looking for an alternative to on-campus learning. The online format removes barriers to learning and allows students to earn a degree while balancing other commitments such as work and family.

SheridanOnline's unique format offers multiple start dates throughout the year and learning is self-paced with 24/7 access to asynchronous courses to accommodate busy schedules.

"At Sheridan, we are committed to delivering the kind of higher education learners need to thrive and lead in our evolving world. SheridanOnline anticipates and meets the changing needs of our learners, employers and communities, and prepares students to be future leaders," says Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice-Chancellor of Sheridan College. "This type of trailblazing education sets us apart and provides learners with the resilience and skills that they need to navigate an ever-evolving future."

SheridanOnline will complement the college's in-person programs, and offers the following programs:

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Accounting

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Finance

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Human Resources Management

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Marketing Management

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Supply Chain Management

General Arts and Science – University Profile

Honours Bachelor of Social and Community Development

Honours Bachelor of Information Science – Cyber Security

Honours Bachelor of Computer Science

To support the online programs, Sheridan partnered with Risepoint, a leading education technology company focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to more than 125 universities and colleges.

"Risepoint is excited to partner with Sheridan College to expand their innovative online program offerings and enable students to earn a degree at their own pace" says Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "We look forward to seeing the opportunities that lie ahead for graduates of these programs and the impact they will have within their communities."

The first cycle of classes begins January 6, 2025, with an application deadline of December 13, 2024. Learn more about the SheridanOnline programs and how to apply at online.sheridancollege.ca.

About Sheridan College

Founded in 1967, Sheridan is one of Ontario's leading postsecondary institutions, educating more than 40,000 full- and part-time students every year from campuses in Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville. Sheridan is an award-winning institution that attracts students from across Canada and more than 110 countries. As a trailblazer in unique arts, technology and health care programs, Sheridan has always been on the leading edge of innovation ensuring students learn job-ready, practical skills and develop the confidence, empathy and problem-solving savvy that allows them to push boundaries in an ever-changing world. Learn more at sheridancollege.ca.

About Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com.

