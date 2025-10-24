International Business University (IBU) and Nordik Institute Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Applied Research and Indigenous Entrepreneurship

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - International Business University (IBU) and Nordik Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on academic programming, student engagement, and applied research in support of community development and Indigenous entrepreneurship.

Under the MOU, the partners will co-develop micro-credentials and courses on social enterprise, community engagement, and Indigenous entrepreneurship, and engage IBU undergraduate, masters, and MBA students in applied research and capstone projects across Northern and Indigenous communities.

"This partnership embodies the spirit of applied, inclusive, and community-connected education," said Dr. István Imre, Executive Dean and Vice President Academic of IBU. "Together, we're turning learning into real-world impact. These are the kinds of initiatives that change lives -- not only for our students but for the communities they serve."

This MOU between IBU and Nordik Institute is the first step toward a series of academic, research, and community initiatives that will enrich our institutions and the learners we serve. It is rooted in mutual respect, ethical collaboration, and a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and Indigenous knowledge.

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a graduate education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration in every program to be a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

SOURCE International Business University

For media inquiries, please contact: Flossy Lobo, Email: [email protected]