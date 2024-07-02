SHERATON GATEWAY HOTEL IN TORONTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NAMED LEADING AIRPORT HOTEL IN CANADA BY WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport has received top accolades from the internationally recognized World Travel Awards. Located in Terminal 3 of Toronto Pearson Airport, the hotel has been named Canada and Ontario's Leading Airport Hotel. The dual awards come just two years after a complete renovation for the popular hotel which features rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the runway, a dramatic art-filled lobby, a lively restaurant where the diverse flavors of Toronto are reflected in its exciting, Canadian-inspired menu and a Sheraton Club Lounge open 24 hours a day.

According to General Manager Craig Reaume, earning the award was a team effort.

"We are so honoured to be recognized in this way by the World Travel Awards," says Craig. "We want to extend our thanks to guests who appreciate the charm of gazing out from their room to see airplanes coming and going from across the globe. Secondly, to our incredible associates who provide the same warm welcome to visitors whether they arrive late or depart early. And finally, to our owners at Knightstone Capital Management who had a strong vision of what a modern airport hotel could be. They understood that a property like ours is more than just a place to sleep, it is a place where journeys begin and end."

Toronto Pearson Airport is the busiest airport in Canada and the Sheraton Gateway Hotel is the only property located in the terminal, joined to Terminal 3 by a convenient walkway. Passengers for Terminal 1 flights can take the Terminal Link Train without ever leaving the building or having to brave the elements during Canadian winter, wait for a shuttle or park miles away.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

