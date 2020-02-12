Shelter Welcomes Director of Retail Strategy

VICTORIA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - 1193269 BC Ltd., doing business as Shelter ("Shelter" or "the Company"), announced today that Rick Infanti has joined the company's leadership team as Director of Retail Strategy. In this role, Mr. Infanti will oversee Shelter's product-to-market alignment, and lead the distribution expansion of Shelter products into additional provinces in Canada's regulated market.

Mr. Infanti's previous cannabis experience runs decades deep, and he brings with him a wealth of insight into Canada's legal cannabis retail supply chain and consumer market, and government practices. He served in the BC Ministry of Finance, and the BC Liquor Board prior to taking on the role of General Manager for a large retail chain in British Columbia. Mr Infanti also has experience as Category Manager for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, British Columbia's provincial wholesaler and distributor of regulated cannabis products, where he was responsible for purchasing cannabis, as well as managing and forecasting sales.

"The Shelter team and our cultivator partners will all benefit from Rick's inside-out knowledge of the Canadian cannabis market, along with his broad experience in executing compliant projects," said Mark Hauk, Shelter's founder and CEO. "It's a privilege to work closely with Rick to bring high-quality, innovative cannabis products to Canadians."

About Shelter

Shelter is a Canadian quality and innovation leader in processing, packaging and branding of cannabis products. Shelter Brands is a consumer-focused brand and packaging development company offering quality cannabis pre-rolls and vape pens under brand names such as Wildlife, Journey, Botany and Wayfarer.

SOURCE Shelter

For further information: Mark Hauk, CEO, [email protected], 833-982-2820

