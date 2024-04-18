Shelter Movers' Fundraising Event In Toronto Raises Over $900,000 To Help Transition Individuals and Families to Live Free of Abuse

The event was marked by impactful moments, notably when keynote speaker Amy Kaufman shared her personal story of survival from intimate partner violence, transforming her trauma into a catalyst for advocacy and support. Additionally, panel moderator Anna Maria Tremonti facilitated a thought-provoking discussion, shedding light on the pervasive systemic barriers that perpetuate cycles of coercive control and violence. Through these compelling exchanges, the event fostered greater awareness, empathy, and empowered survivors of intimate partner violence.

Highlights from the evening include:

The live auction and Fund a Need saw exciting participation and raised over $260,000 (included in total).

saw exciting participation and raised over (included in total). Shelter Movers Founder & CEO, Marc Hull-Jacquin , announced the 10th Shelter Movers location in Winnipeg , which will open later this year.

, announced the 10th Shelter Movers location in , which will open later this year. Presenting Sponsor BMO, reflected on Shelter Movers' purpose, acknowledging its clear mandate and mission.

reflected on Shelter Movers' purpose, acknowledging its clear mandate and mission. Co-Chairs Dr. Toni Zhong and Emily Burnett reflected on the collective power and impact women hold when working together.

"Together with Shelter Movers, we are boldly growing the good to help women and children in Canada feel a little safer, a little stronger and a little more confident when they are risking everything," said Amanda Moss, Head of Community Giving Canada, BMO."

"You being here tonight is catalyzing the ripple effect of positive change. We would like to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts for being here," said Co-Chairs Dr. Toni Zhong and Emily Burnett. "

Generous sponsors for this year's event include: Bank of Montreal (BMO), Shoppers Foundation For Women's Health, Rogers Communications Inc. and Mantella Corporation.

For more information on the organization or to make a donation, please visit www.sheltermovers.com or www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/100368 and follow @ sheltermovers on social media.

About Shelter Movers

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization that provides moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse. It is the only service of its kind offered in Canada. We collaborate with local businesses and community agencies to support people, primarily women and children, as they transition to a life free of violence. Founded in 2016, Shelter Movers has grown remarkably, expanding to 9 locations across Canada. To date, our team of dedicated volunteers have completed more than 6,000 moves for survivors of abuse.

SOURCE Shelter Movers

For further information: Press contact: Alexandra Ricciardella, NKPR, [email protected], 647.407.3600