Shelter Launches Craft Collective, an Initiative to Help Small Farmers to Market

VICTORIA, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - 1193269 BC Ltd., doing business as Shelter ("Shelter" or "the Company"), announced today the launch of its Craft Collective Division, designed to assist and promote the entry of small farmers to market.

While most 'cannabis 2.0' talk has focused on edibles as a potential saviour of a legalization plan that has been plagued with quality issues, inexperience, and an apparent deafness to consumer concerns, many longtime industry players are looking to micro cultivators to be the game changer.

Kyp Rowe, Business Development Lead for the division is a former Director of Operations with Choom and Sante Veritas. An experienced grower, Mr Rowe will also leverage skills from his background in wineries and greenhouses to ensure farmers have the right tools to succeed.

Also joining the team will be Community Engagement Lead Travis Lane, a well-known cultivator with deep experience in the pre-legal cannabis industry.

Multiple barriers still exist for small cultivators, including the need to fully build out a growing facility even before applying for a licence. Lingering questions around security clearances have also slowed the rollout of this new licence class. Once licensed however, there are further barriers, said Lane, "the biggest challenge small cannabis cultivators face once they get licensed is navigating the supply chain to bring product to consumers."

"Having come from the traditional market," said Rowe, "I understand the importance of having a community, a place where all of the unique growers can showcase their individuality through their flower. Shelter Craft Collective is such a space."

Lane agreed, saying "As an aspiring micro-cultivator myself , I am excited to be working with Shelter's Craft Collective division, a group that presents solutions to the unique challenges small gardeners and farmers face in a way that focuses on maintaining product quality and representing craft brands before their own. A group that includes actual growers and consumers who understand this industry and its history, and I encourage fellow micro-cultivators to reach out."

Shelter Craft Collective will also shortly be launching a 'help desk' open to all small farmers looking to navigate the legal Canadian cannabis market.

About Shelter

Shelter is a Canadian quality and innovation leader in processing, packaging and branding of cannabis products. Shelter Brands is a consumer-focused brand and packaging development company offering quality cannabis pre-rolls and vape pens under brand names such as Wildlife, Journey, Botany and Wayfarer.

About Shelter Craft Collective

Shelter's Craft Collective is made up of current and former cultivators who are understand how difficult the legal market can be for smaller farmers, and it provides customizable supply chain services, from Quality Assurance, to help with brand building, and everything in between. Shelter Craft Collective also has white-labelling opportunities available, and can offer short or long term agreements featuring fixed or variable pricing. Visit their website at: www.sheltercraftcollective.ca

