Shelter Acquires Saskatchewan's Agro Greens; Adds Processing and Sales to its Cannabis Capabilities

MACKLIN, SK, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - 1193269 BC Ltd., doing business as Shelter, is pleased to announce a definitive agreement to acquire Agro Greens Natural Products Ltd. ("Agro Greens.")

Based in Macklin, Saskatchewan, Agro Greens holds standard cultivation and standard processing licences, as well as licences for medical and non-medical cannabis sales. The acquisition of the Saskatchewan facility and its federal licences is a significant expansion of capabilities for Shelter, a BC-based cannabis branding, packaging and product development company.

Through the Agro Greens facility, Shelter has already brought its Wildlife brand of cannabis pre-rolls to market in almost two dozen stores in Saskatchewan. Post-acquisition, Shelter's product development capabilities will encompass every step of bringing cannabis products to Canada's regulated market.

The acquisition and planned expansion are a homecoming of sorts for Shelter's Saskatchewan-born founder and CEO, Mark Hauk. "Acquiring the Agro Greens facility is both a massive leap forward for Shelter, and a sentimental return to my home province," said Hauk, "My journey into cannabis began in Saskatchewan, and I'm proud to bring this business back home to grow."

Shelter plans to expand the Agro Greens facility and operate it as a new division, Shelter Farmstead. Shelter Farmstead will be dedicated to producing Shelter's in-house products under existing and future contemplated brands such as Wildlife, Journey, Botany, and Wayfarer. Shelter Farmstead will also be the centre of work for Shelter's co-packing and processing agreements with other licensed producers.

The definitive agreement encompasses all current employees, facilities and operations of Agro Greens. Along with expanding its processing capacity, Shelter intends to increase staffing at the Macklin facility, located in Canada's agricultural heartland. According to Hauk, "The Macklin community is an excellent place for Shelter to expand and assert our position as a leader in bringing high-quality, innovative cannabis products to Canadians."

