Shell Spreads Fuelling Kindness to Customers Across the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Shell Canada announced today a 12-day Fuelling Kindness campaign to help spread and inspire kindness across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this holiday season through surprise and delight moments at participating local service stations from December 9 to December 20, 2019. Culminating in three days of larger activities, the Fuelling Kindness campaign will benefit Youth Assisting Youth , a not-for-profit organization working with vulnerable youth and their families in communities across the Greater Toronto and York Region.

"Shell Canada's Fuelling Kindness initiative was created to empower Canadians to spread kindness in their communities, while supporting local organizations in a meaningful way," said Arvin Minocha, Shell Retail District Manager for Central Canada. "Shell stations have always existed as a community hub and point of connection for people in their travels and daily lives. Our goal is to inspire our consumers in the GTA to take a moment out of their busy holiday season to pay it forward to those around them through small acts of kindness."

Shell Canada will further amplify the Fuelling Kindness campaign through three public events from Dec. 13th - 15th, with interactive activities such as seasonal photo opportunities and local choir performances designed to connect the community, share positive messages on social media and give back to Youth Assisting Youth. Notable Toronto personalities will be onsite to support the campaign including Wendel Clark, former captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canadian hockey icon, Steven Sabados, Canadian television host and designer, and Taylor Kaye, Canadian radio and television personality.

Friday, December 13th

Location: Shell, 1528 Dundas St W, Oakville, ON

Timing: 11AM - 3PM

Details: Taylor Kaye and Steven Sabados to be onsite at service station

Saturday, December 14th:

Location: Shell, 2831 Bayview Ave, North York, ON

Timing: 8AM - 1PM

Details: Wendel Clark to be onsite at service station from 9AM – 11AM

Sunday, December 15th:

Location: Shell, 1201 Markham Rd, Scarborough, ON

Timing: 11AM - 3PM

Details: Wendel Clark to be onsite at service station from 11:00AM – 1:00PM

From December 9 to 20, 2019, every customer who completes a customer survey will be given the opportunity to have their name entered to win Shell gift cards through Shell's ongoing 'Voice of the Customer' contest, or they can choose to have Shell donate $1 to Youth Assisting Youth , up to a maximum of $12,000.

Shell encourages people to spread kindness this December on social media. Tell us about your latest random act of kindness by sharing on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using #FuellingKindness.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com.

About Youth Assisting Youth

Youth Assisting Youth (YAY) is dedicated to investing in the leaders of tomorrow and transforming the lives of at-risk and newcomer youth through the power of peer mentorship. For over 43 years, they've paired volunteer youth mentors, ages 16 to 29, with at-risk youth, ages 6 to 15, to engage in mentoring activities that develop the mind, body, character and leadership abilities. YAY connects youth volunteers to enriching mentorship experiences that profoundly impact the most vulnerable youth and their families across Toronto and York Region.

