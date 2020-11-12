Shell and the Tŝilhqot'in National Government invest in nature for the future

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Shell and the Tŝilhqot'in National Government announced they are jointly undertaking a reforestation project in Tŝilhqot'in territory where wildfires in recent years have significantly impacted the region and the Tŝilhqot'in communities located there. Shell will provide funding, and the Tŝilhqot'in will manage project delivery.

The planting of approximately 840,000 native species will be managed by Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation, a Tŝilhqot'in-owned forestry company. Reforestation will take place in fire-impacted areas that have not regenerated on their own or have been slow to regenerate.

Nature-based solutions – or natural climate solutions – are projects that protect, transform or restore land, such as forests, grasslands, and wetlands to help lower concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Given the scale of Canada's landscape and natural carbon sinks, the country has tremendous potential for these projects, and Indigenous communities have a meaningful role to play. Globally, Shell plans to invest $200 million USD in 2020 and 2021 directly in natural ecosystems to act on global climate change.

In addition to reforesting land devastated by wildfires, this project has the potential to deliver other benefits, including Indigenous and local employment and improvements in the local ecosystem. Forest restoration will help to re-establish wildlife habitat for animals such as moose and deer that provide sustenance, and plants that can be used in traditional foods and medicines. The project also supports Tŝilhqot'in community goals for responsible and sustainable management of the lands and resources within Tŝilhqot'in territory. In future, the project could lead to further economic opportunities through the generation of carbon credits.

With the potential for future carbon credits, the Tŝilhqot'in nation is supporting Shell's ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society. Shell is investing in nature as just one of the ways to help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere. Shell is also reducing CO 2 emissions in its operations, investing in lower-carbon energy and fuels, and giving customers ways to offset their emissions, such as through the Drive Carbon Neutral Program, which launched in Canada this week, where drivers can offset CO 2 emissions from fuel purchases.

For more information on Shell and nature-based solutions in Canada visit www.shell.ca/nature

Quotes:

"We are very excited to see the Tŝilhqot'in reforestation project underway. Our communities were devasted by the wildfires in 2017, which were the result of poorly managed forests. Our people are still recovering from the impacts of those wildfires. The reforestation project is an opportunity for economic growth within our Nation and will help to ensure that the forests are properly managed for the benefit of all here now, and for future generations." – Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Tribal Chairman

"This project is a big win for our Nation as a whole. This joint partnership with Shell demonstrates the meaningful work that can be done when private businesses and corporations engage and work with First Nations and recognize our Aboriginal Title." – Chief Jimmy Lulua, TNG Vice-Chair

"When Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation (CCR) was formed, these types of projects are what we hoped were going to be the result. CCR aims to ensure that the forests are being sustainably managed within Tŝilhqot'in territory and that our people are benefiting from the economic opportunities from our lands and forests." – Chief Otis Guichon, Tŝideldel First Nation

"We are honoured to join with Tŝilhqot'in National Government on this reforestation project to restore areas devastated by wildfire. Indigenous Peoples in Canada have a unique connection to the land and water, and we want to support their stewardship of natural ecosystems. The Tŝilhqot'in communities have strong leadership, a keen understanding of land management practices, and a joint interest in exploring nature-based solutions for their forest management." – Michael Crothers, Shell Canada President and Country Chair

About Shell Canada Limited

Shell has been operating in Canada for over 100 years and employs about 3,500 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated oil and gas companies in Canada. Learn more at www.shell.ca

About Tŝilhqot'in National Government

The Tŝilhqot'in National Government (TNG) is located in the city of Williams Lake, in the Western Canadian province of British Columbia. TNG was established in 1989 to represent the Tŝilhqot'in Nation; consisting of the six Tŝilhqot'in communities of Tl'etinqox, ʔEsdilagh, Yuneŝit'in, Tŝideldel, Tl'esqox and Xeni Gwet'in. The vision for TNG is to form an active government structure where the objectives of the six Tŝilhqot'in nations would be heard, supported and realized. TNG has a mandate to advocate on behalf of the Tsilhqot'in people to achieve their objectives to create an independent and prosperous future, one in which the Tŝilhqot'in can thrive as a people. Learn more at www.tsilhqotin.ca/

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ''Subsidiaries'', "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this release refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this release, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, November 12, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this release that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Shell Canada Limited

For further information: Enquiries: Shell Canada Media Relations: [email protected]; TNG Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.shell.ca

