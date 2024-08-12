SHEIN X ANNOUNCES COLLABORATIVE COLLECTION WITH DIGITAL ARTIST MAALAVIDAA

SHEIN X and Maalavidaa Launch the 'Shades of Hue' Collection for Art Lovers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- SHEIN X, the program under global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN to support independent brands, artists and designers, proudly unveils its collaboration with digital artist Maalavidaa. The SHEIN X Maalavidaa collection seamlessly fuses Maalavidaa's signature aesthetic, a fine balance between contrast and saturation, with SHEIN's trendy fashion pieces.

The collection features vibrant colors and abstract prints celebrating self-expression and individuality. Maalavidaa's artwork is not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful, using color to explore the complexity of emotions and one's uniqueness through this fashion-forward collection. From athletic-inspired shell jackets and leggings to vibrant, flowy mesh dresses, the collection showcases the spirit of Maalavidaa's artistic universe.

"I am very grateful that SHEIN X has given me this opportunity to bring my designs to a new medium and audience," said Maalavidaa. "I loved designing my own collection and bringing my art to life through fashion. We hope that this collection inspires others to unleash their creativity and view fashion as a means of expressing their true selves."

The collection is also the latest addition to SHEIN X, whose mission is to support originality and to make unique designs more accessible to customers worldwide. Founded in 2021, SHEIN X empowers creativity by guiding independent brands, fashion designers and artists through the process that brings their ideas to life – from product development and manufacturing to marketing and supply chain logistics, to launch exclusive collections that remain affordable to all. Since its launch, more than 4,600 brands, artists, designers, and creatives have leveraged SHEIN's industry-leading, on-demand production to launch more than 41,000 original creations to SHEIN's global audiences.

The SHEIN X Maalavidaa collection is now available for purchase exclusively at SHEIN.com and the SHEIN mobile app. To learn more about Maalavidaa and her artwork, visit https://www.maalavidaa.com.

About SHEIN X

SHEIN X is the program under SHEIN––the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer––that collaborates with independent brands, artists and designers to launch exclusive collections. Each release showcases the originality of talented creators worldwide and marries the essence of upscale fashion with affordability, giving a designer touch to all styles. To learn about SHEIN X, visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinxcollabs.

