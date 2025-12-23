SHEIN Unveils First-Ever Canada Trends Report, Spotlighting the Styles That Defined 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN releases its first-ever Canada Trends Report, offering an in-depth look at customer tastes and shopping habits in 2025. The report spotlights the distinct style preferences, top-performing categories, and lifestyle trends that shaped how Canadian shoppers across the country engaged with SHEIN throughout the year.

Canada's 2025 style landscape was defined by a diverse mix of practicality, comfort, and regional expression. From Ontario's every day, on-the-go dressing to British Columbia's lifestyle-led ease and Quebec's day-to-night polish, Canadian shoppers embraced fashion that balanced function with individuality. Data also revealed distinct lifestyle signals, with the territories emerging as standout DIY hubs, while Ontario and Atlantic Canada led the way in pet-focused accessories and everyday essentials.

Across provinces and territories, versatile layering, athleisure staples, and thoughtfully chosen accessories were key themes that tied the country's wardrobes together.

NATIONWIDE TRENDS: WHAT CANADIANS SHOPPED MOST IN 2025

Across the country, women's apparel continued to lead sales, with staple pieces like flare leggings, athletic skorts, and casual jackets leading sales in nearly every region. Earth tones, soft florals, and textured fabrics reflected a subtle nod to both urban and rural influences. Beyond fashion, Canadians also showed a strong appetite for practical home and lifestyle products with items that simplify routines, support pets, and keep everyday spaces organized.

Despite the country's vast geography and cultural variety, these items consistently topped the charts across provinces and territories--proving that Canadians value style that fits their unique lifestyles and climates, while embracing a shared commitment to quality and versatility.

QUEBEC: WHERE STYLE SHIFTS FROM WORKDAY TO NIGHT OUT

Across Quebec, 2025 style reflected a confident balance between polished workwear and statement-making evening looks. Tailored staples dominated daytime wardrobes, while bold textures and prints took over after hours -- pointing to a fashion culture that values versatility and self-expression. Faux leather, brown suede, and animal prints emerged as defining elements, reinforcing Quebec's reputation as one of Canada's most trend-driven provinces.

Top sellers included:

Quebec's trends highlight a seamless blend of business-ready polish and party-forward confidence, with shoppers embracing pieces that transition effortlessly from office hours to evenings out.

ONTARIO: WHERE EVERYDAY FUNCTION MEETS TREND-LED MOMENTS

Across Ontario, 2025 style was shaped by the realities of busy, multi-purpose routines. Shoppers gravitated toward versatile pieces designed to move easily through workdays, errands, and time at home, with comfort and practicality remaining key priorities. At the same time, Ontario shoppers showed a clear appetite for trend-driven and festive pieces, embracing playful details and statement patterns that added personality to everyday dressing.

Ontario's trends highlight a style sensibility rooted in practicality, with shoppers confidently layering in trend-led and festive elements that reflect both daily life and celebratory moments.

BRITISH COLUMBIA: WHERE LIFESTYLE SHAPES STYLE

Across British Columbia, 2025 style was shaped by the region's active, outdoors-aware lifestyle and a fashion identity that blends practicality with effortless polish. Shoppers reached for pieces that balance everyday comfort with light layering, from casual outerwear and utility-inspired details to relaxed yet considered silhouettes that transition easily from urban streets to parks and trails. At the same time, the province's local fashion and creative communities helped drive interest in texture and fashion-forward shapes.

Top sellers included:

British Columbia's trends underscore a fashion sensibility that values ease, adaptability, and intentional design. Shoppers gravitated toward pieces that feel natural in daily life, with just enough trend influence to keep looks current.

ALBERTA: WHERE STAMPEDE SEASON SHAPED STYLE

Across Alberta, 2025 fashion reflected the impact of Stampede season on how shoppers dressed throughout the year. Top sellers point to an appetite for statement silhouettes and bold details that work for large-scale summer events while remaining easy to style day to day. Flowing skirts, structured layers, and standout accessories emerged as defining elements, showing how event-driven dressing continues to influence everyday wardrobes.

Top sellers included:

Alberta's trends highlight a style approach shaped by seasonal events, with shoppers embracing bold, expressive pieces that feel relevant both during Stampede and beyond.

THE PRAIRIES: WHERE PRACTICALITY LEADS EVERYDAY STYLE

Across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 2025 style was shaped by a focus on practicality and everyday reliability. Shoppers gravitated toward familiar silhouettes and comfortable staples that fit seamlessly into daily routines, prioritizing wearability over trend-driven statements. Easy layers, graphic tees, and functional footwear dominated wardrobes, reflecting a preference for fashion that feels approachable and dependable.

The Prairies' trends highlight a grounded approach to style, with shoppers choosing clothing and accessories that support everyday life while remaining easy to wear and familiar.

THE NORTH: WHERE FUNCTION SHAPES FASHION AND DIY THRIVES

Across Nunavut, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, necessity led the way in 2025. Warm layers, durable footwear, and compact accessories dominated shopping behaviour, reflecting the realities of colder climates and active daily routines. At the same time, top sellers like cake decorating kits point to a strong DIY culture, with shoppers embracing hands-on creativity and self-expression at home.

Top sellers included:

Northern Canada's trends underscore how climate directly informs style, with warmth and utility remaining essential -- balanced by small, personal creative outlets that bring individuality into everyday life.

ATLANTIC CANADA: WHERE COMFORT, PERSONALITY, AND PETS SHAPE EVERYDAY STYLE

Across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland & Labrador, 2025 style was shaped by comfort-first routines and a strong sense of personal expression. Easy silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and relaxed footwear dominated wardrobes, reflecting lifestyles centered around home, community, and day-to-day flexibility. At the same time, the popularity of pet accessories points to how closely pets are woven into everyday life, influencing both fashion choices and lifestyle purchases.

Atlantic Canada's trends highlight an approach to style that feels personal, lived-in, and expressive. Comfort leads the way, individuality follows, and pets remain a natural part of daily routines.

As we celebrate the styles and must-haves that defined 2025, we're already looking ahead to the trends, colors, and everyday essentials that will inspire SHEIN shoppers in 2026. We can't wait to see how our community continues to express comfort, personality, and creativity in the year ahead.

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN

Emily Workman, [email protected]