SHEIN partners with PayBright to offer flexible Buy Now, Pay Later plans to Canadian consumers

"Offering PayBright's flexible, interest-free payment option gives our Canadian customers greater flexibility and convenience to enjoy the beauty of fashion," said Willy Huo, Country Head ANZ and Canada. "We're constantly invested in optimizing the shopping experience for our customers across the world, and offering PayBright to our Canadian customers is another positive step in this direction."

According to Global News , buy now, pay later plans are growing in popularity among Canadians seeking more financial flexibility and alternatives to traditional credit card purchases across industries. To meet this demand, PayBright offers several plans including Pay in 4 for smaller purchases, and Pay Monthly for larger-ticket items.

"More and more, Canadians are seeking easy and transparent payment options like PayBright that help them avoid more credit card debt," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "We know that hundreds of thousands of shoppers have appreciated our buy now, pay later plans when they shop at their favourite stores, and we're proud to welcome SHEIN to our growing list of merchants partners who extend this financially flexible option to its Canadian customers."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Groupe Dynamite, Steve Madden, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 500 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you.

