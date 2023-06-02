The premium wet cat food brand launches in Canada, unveiling an immersive underwater experience of Sheba Hope Grows™, the world's largest coral reef restoration program

BOLTON, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, premium cat food brand SHEBA® has announced its SHEBA® BISTRO products are now widely available across Canada, offering cat owners purposefully crafted wet cat food to entice their cat's unique tastes and discerning palates. Alongside the on-shelf arrival, the SHEBA® brand is continuing to build momentum on Sheba Hope Grows™, the world's largest coral reef restoration program.

SHEBA® BISTRO arrives in Canada bringing HOPE to coral reefs around the world through Sheba Hope Grows™, the world’s largest coral reef restoration program. (CNW Group/Mars Petcare)

To mark its inaugural year in Canada, the SHEBA® brand has created an immersive multisensory experience called The Sheba Hope Grows™ Experience, located in Toronto. The exhibit is designed to let guests dive into the ocean with an underwater simulation of HOPE, the first reef restoration project within the Sheba Hope Grows™ campaign. Guests will be immersed in the sights and sounds of healthy coral reefs and learn about how the SHEBA® brand is taking action to restore coral reefs.

The exhibit, located at 28 Bathurst Street in Toronto, will be open from June 3 to June 24 (including World Ocean Week) between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Entry is free to the public.

The SHEBA® brand believes HOPE is sparked by sustained action. That's why, as part of the launch, the SHEBA® brand has partnered with The Maldives Coral Institute, a science-led body that aims to help coral reefs to survive and adapt to the changing climate. The Maldives is an ecologically important coral reef ecoregion with some areas and populations of climate resilient corals, representing a key site for coral restoration. As part of this partnership, the SHEBA® brand is funding the launch of a community-led reef restoration project, bringing the Hope Grows campaign to one of the most vibrant places on earth - The Maldives. More details of the program will be unveiled in the coming months.

"By taking action to restore coral reefs today, we are protecting our oceans for generations to come," says Daniel Calderoni, General Manager, of Mars Pet Nutrition Canada. "We want to have a positive impact on future ocean health and therefore are focused on restoring the most biodiverse and critically endangered marine ecosystems because we know that more coral today, means more fish tomorrow."

In the two years since launch, HOPE Reef, our flagship coral reef restoration site in Indonesia, has inspired a ripple effect around the world, sparking a global movement to preserve and restore the beauty in our oceans. The reef – which can be seen from Google Earth – is built to visibly spell out the word 'H-O-P-E' from the seabed and in two short years has increased coral cover from 2 percent to 70 percent and has increased fish populations by 260 percent. The SHEBA® brand's work on reef restoration uses innovative 'reef star' technology to support the growth of new coral fragments. To date, 900,000 coral fragments have been planted using 60,000 Reef Stars. The recovered reefs now have an abundance of fish and biomass. Other species in the coral reef food web have also returned including sharks and turtles.

Today, Hope Grows has expanded to more than 30 restoration sites in 10 countries, across five continents, including the iconic Great Barrier Reef, the Coral Triangle (Indonesia) the Maldives, Mexico and Kenya. More than 500 people are involved in the restoration of these coral reef sites.

For additional information and SHEBA® BISTRO, please visit, www.shebacat.ca.

For additional information on the Sheba Hope Grows™ program, visit, www.shebahopegrows.com.

About SHEBA® BISTRO

The SHEBA® brand knows that cat owners love cats for their independent spirits, personalities, and discerning palates. That's why we, at SHEBA®, put cats at the heart of everything we do, creating premium culinary recipes with chicken or sustainably sourced fish as the first ingredient, designed to entice cats' unique tastes and desires. The SHEBA® BISTRO product is formulated without grain, corn, wheat, or soy, and contains no artificial flavours, The SHEBA® brand appreciates the relationship between cats and their owners and uses that understanding to celebrate and fuel their unique bond. Look for SHEBA® BISTRO premium wet cat food at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.shebacat.ca.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. We're also dedicated to providing a safe and fun place for dogs to stay and socialize at over 200 doggy day care and boarding facilities. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

SOURCE Mars Petcare

For further information: Samantha Dickson, Mars Pet Nutrition, [email protected]