She's Embodied Introduces the Romance-As-Kink Playbook to Help Women Redefine Romance and Reclaim Their Power

A conscious, body-based approach that transforms romance from an unconscious script into an intentional tool for empowerment

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- This Valentine's Day, Majo Torreli, Somatic Empowerment Coach and Founder of She's Embodied, introduces the Romance-As-Kink Playbook—a next-level guide designed to help women redefine romance, reclaim their desires, and step fully into their power.

Majo Torreli, Founder of She’s Embodied

Rooted in somatic practices, neurobiology, and creative exploration, the Playbook challenges deep-seated romantic ideals that unconsciously shape women's choices. Drawing from kink's focus on power, consent, and play, it shifts romance from an inherited script to a tool for self-awareness and empowerment—helping women regain control over their desires, relationships, and fulfillment.

Torreli's journey was deeply personal. While graduating with distinction from Oxford, she found herself in a disempowering relationship—thriving in her career but losing agency in love. Determined to break free, she turned to somatic coaching and rebuilt her confidence. The Romance-As-Kink Playbook is the guide she wishes she had then—now available for women ready to break free from romantic conditioning and define love on their own terms.

What is the Romance-As-Kink Playbook:

Romantic ideals shaped by societal messaging often influence women's choices—sometimes at the expense of autonomy. Studies show that when women focus on traditional romantic ideals, they are statistically less likely to pursue careers in male-dominated fields like STEM, not because of a lack of ability but because these narratives reinforce cultural expectations of femininity.

The Playbook helps women recognize and question these influences, ensuring their choices—whether in love, career, or self-expression—are fully their own.

Through guided exercises and intentional play, the Playbook helps women:

Unpack and reframe limiting romantic narratives

Explore desire as a tool for self-discovery

Reclaim agency over their romantic and personal lives

Embrace their full, authentic selves—without shame

"In a world that often asks women to shrink in love and life, I offer a new narrative—one where even past disempowering fantasies become tools for empowerment," — Majo Torreli, Founder of She's Embodied.

Learn more and purchase a copy at www.shesembodied.com/romance-as-kink.

About She's Embodied

Founded by Majo Torreli, She's Embodied helps women reconnect with their bodies to rediscover their inner strength, wisdom, and power. Drawing from somatics, neurobiology, and personal experience, Torreli offers tools for lasting confidence, self-trust, and authentic self-expression.

For more information, visit www.shesembodied.com or contact [email protected]

