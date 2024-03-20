Shawna Paris-Hoyte announced as Executive Director of the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute

HALIFAX, NS, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The African Nova Scotian Justice Institute (ANSJI) proudly announces the appointment of Shawna Paris-Hoyte, ONS, KC, MSW, RSW, as its new Executive Director. A fifth-generation African Nova Scotian, Shawna brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her role, with a career marked by tireless advocacy for equity and human rights, particularly for women, children, youth, and families.

With a diverse background spanning law, social work, mediation, education, and business ownership, Shawna has been deeply involved in legal cases and community initiatives in Nova Scotia and across Canada. Her notable achievements include successfully arguing precedent-setting cases at the Supreme Court of Canada, advocating for marginalized communities, and providing pro bono legal services, particularly focusing on human rights cases within the African Nova Scotian community. Shawna was originally selected as Executive Director in 2021; however, her appointment was postponed due to her role as legal counsel for a participant organization in the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission Public Inquiry. The interim role of Acting Director was held by Robert Wright, a notable social worker and justice policy advocate, from 2021-2024.

As an educator, Shawna has devoted three decades to teaching at Dalhousie University, where she has made significant contributions to both the Faculty of Law –Dalhousie Legal Aid and the Faculty of Health Professions—Dalhousie School of Social Work. Her commitment to excellence has earned her numerous awards and honours, including the Order of Nova Scotia, the Distinguished Service Awards in both law and social work, the designation of King's Counsel and the Queen Elizabeth II 70th Anniversary Platinum Jubilee medal for volunteerism and public service.

Under Shawna's leadership, ANSJI will continue its mission to ensure fair, legal, and constitutional treatment for all people of African descent in Nova Scotia and across Canada. Through strong partnerships and collaboration within the justice sector, the institute will work to address the systemic issues that negatively and disproportionately impact the African Nova Scotian population.

QUOTES

"Taking on the role of Executive Director at the ANSJI is an honour. I am committed to leading the organization with passion, and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by the African Nova Scotian community in the justice system. As an organization, we will champion justice, equity and empowerment and build a brighter future for African Nova Scotians that will positively impact all Nova Scotians as we work together to create a more inclusive and equitable society." - Shawna Paris-Hoyte, ONS, KC, MSW, RSW

"It is a privilege to have been the inaugural Acting Director of the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute during its critical first years. I have known Shawna Paris-Hoyte as a close colleague, collaborator and friend for more than 20 years. She has distinguished herself professionally in business, law, and social work. I cannot imagine a more appropriate person to lead the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute as it continues to develop and expand its reach and influence on behalf of African Nova Scotians and people of African descent." - Robert Wright, outgoing Acting Director.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shawna Paris-Hoyte as Executive Director of the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute. We know that with her knowledge, experience and dedication to advancing social and justice issues in our community, she will lead the ANSJI into the future." - Vanessa Fells, ANSJI Board Member

Notable Achievements:

Shawna successfully argued the case of R. v. LTH at the Supreme Court of Canada , establishing a precedent-setting case for police procedures across Canada regarding youth rights under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. It is still the leading case in Canada .

For years Shawna has provided pro bono services to the African Nova Scotian community and beyond. Her pro bono legal practice focused on human rights cases.

She was the Project Manager and Facilitator of the first Black Male Inmate Forum held at Springhill Nova Scotia on behalf of Correctional Services Canada.

She was President of the Board of Directors of the Community Justice Society of Halifax and is a past member of the Board of Examiners for the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers. She also sits on the Advisory Board of Black Mental Health Canada.

Shawna is the founding Executive Director of the National Institute of Forensic Social Work, established in 2016 to bridge the professions of law and social work in Canada . She is also a founding member of the Black Community Advocates Association of Nova Scotia , formed in 2000.

Shawna participated in the Treasury Board of Canada Task Force: Embracing Change for Visible Minorities in the Federal Public Service.

Read Shawna Paris-Hoyte's full biography here.

About the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute

The African Nova Scotian Justice Institute, established in 2021, has a mandate to address historic and present issues of systemic Anti-Black racism in the justice system. The institute offers direct legal services to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent and is a national leader in justice policy and justice-related mental health services. For more information about the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute and its initiatives, visit www.ansji.ca.

SOURCE African Nova Scotian Justice Institute

For further information: Media Contact: Nzingha Millar, Courage Communications, 902-789-9464, [email protected]