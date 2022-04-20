Shawn Mendes to be honoured with the International Achievement Award at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast in Toronto, live on CBC

The global icon will return to his hometown and make a special appearance to receive the prestigious award

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today that GRAMMY® nominated Canadian singer-songwriter and 11-time JUNO Award winner, Shawn Mendes, will be celebrated for his impact on music globally with the JUNO International Achievement Award. Mendes will make a special appearance to receive the distinguished decoration during next month's show. The first in-person iteration of the awards since 2019, the event will be held at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15 and broadcast and streamed live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

The JUNO International Achievement Award recognizes Canadian artists who have attained exemplary success on the world stage. The award looks to honour Canadian talent who have not only topped charts, but who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world. With 26 total JUNO Award nominations, including four in 2022 (TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Pop Album of the Year), multiple GRAMMY® nominations and countless accolades across the industry and beyond, Mendes is receiving one of the highest distinctions presented by CARAS. As one of its youngest recipients, Mendes joins an incredible list of honourees including Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain. Throughout the 51-year history of The JUNO Awards, the International Achievement Award has only been given out eight times, most recently in 2018.

"Accepting this award will be a surreal moment," said Mendes."To be recognized for my work not only in Canada, but around the world, is a tremendous honour and I am humbled to join an outstanding group of artists who have helped put Canadian music on the map."

Mendes will begin his global tour later this year with "Wonder: The World Tour", kicking off in June in Portland. (info and tour dates at http://www.wonderthetour.com).

Full press release here.

