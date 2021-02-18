Sharp Growth: CAA MyPace™ pay-as-you-go auto insurance policies up by almost 300 per cent over the last year

"While the growth is remarkable, it reinforces what consumers are telling us, that a one-size-fits-all solution to auto insurance isn't working for them, especially during these challenging times where many vehicles are not being used as much" says Matthew Turack, president of CAA Insurance. "CAA MyPace is a one-of-a-kind payment program that lets customers take control of their car insurance costs by giving them the freedom to pay for the distance they drive."

On average, people who switch to CAA MyPace are saving 50 per cent on their auto insurance costs, compared to a traditional policy. The pay-as-you-go program was launched in 2018, and benefits motorists who drive less than 9,000 kilometres per year.

In 2020, CAA Insurance provided over $60 million in relief to support policyholders in managing their expenses during the pandemic. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) identified CAA Insurance as the leading insurer, providing the highest percentage of rate relief to its policyholders.

Nearly one year ago, CAA Insurance led the insurance industry by providing a 10 per cent rate reduction for a 12-month term to all active CAA Auto and Property Insurance policy holders. CAA Insurance will continue to apply this rate reduction in 2021 for its active policyholders. No action is necessary by policyholders to receive this reduction.

About CAA Insurance Company

For over 40 years, CAA Insurance Company has provided dependable and trustworthy service to protect Canadians and what matters to them. CAA Insurance Company believes in following their responsibilities to help customers and distribution partners with the highest level of respect, fairness, and attention for the best coverage.

SOURCE CAA Insurance

For further information: Nadia Matos, Media & PR Consultant, P: (905) 771 3058, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Tony Tsai, VP Corporate Communications and Services, C: (416) 254 -2653, E: [email protected]