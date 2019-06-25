Sharp Axes - Powerful Chain Saws - Professional Athletes - the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Canadian Series is Coming to Sydney, NS for Canada Day Celebrations

As part of Sydney, NS's Canada Day Celebration, the top Professional Axe-Men in the country will head to town for an event never seen before in Cape Breton, that will have spectators at the edge of their seats from beginning to end. Taking place at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion, the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy is the "Master's Cup" of the sport and is the most coveted event in the Canadian tour. This invitational event features the top twelve athletes from coast to coast – the ones that battled the hardest to the top of the Canadian ranking in 2018.

"We are looking forward to hosting the 2019 STIHL TIMBERSPORT Canadian Champions Trophy this Canada Day weekend. Cape Breton's ocean gateway, the Port of Sydney, is bustling with ships, visitors and residents come summertime; which makes the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion the perfect location for this invitational event. It offers an excellent opportunity to showcase this exciting sport as well as our city. On behalf of the citizens of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality & Council, I wish Céad Míle Fáilte/One Hundred Thousand Welcomes to the athletes, coaches, families and fans."

- Mayor Cecil P. Clarke

The Champions Trophy features four out of the six STIHL TIMBERSPORTS disciplines in a back-to-back relay format without breaks. Two athletes at a time will go head to head; winner moves on to the next round; losing athlete is knocked out! The competition starts with the Stock Saw discipline, in which the athlete must cut a disc of wood, a "cookie", from a log with one downward cut, followed by the Underhand Chop, which simulates chopping a felled tree. Next is the Single Buck, a one-man crosscut saw about two metres in length. Finally, the Standing Block Chop, which goes back to felling a tree with an axe. The seamless transition from one discipline to another is what is going to set these athletes apart. Each heat requires supreme stamina, endurance and precision to push the athletes to their absolute limits.

"I am super excited to have the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS series come to Cape Breton! As the local athlete, I want to win in front of my people. It will be a hard task but I have been close in 2017 and 2018 so I am going to work very hard this year to accomplish this goal" said George Williams, Cape Breton resident and one of the top professional athletes in the National circuit, who recently won a Bronze medal at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championship with Team Canada in Liverpool, England last fall.

"We are very happy to announce this event. Our team had the pleasure of visiting Sydney last fall during the bidding process and we fell in love with it. This will be a historic event for the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series and Sydney, NS and we want to invite all residents to come out to the event – this event will be taped and aired on national television on TSN so come show the world how awesome Sydney, NS and Cape Breton really is" said Gerry Rozo, Manager and Executive Producer of STIHL TIMBESPORTS in Canada. "This is a free admission, all-ages event, brought to you by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality; a world class extreme sport event coming to a world class city in Canada… can't get any better than that".

Information:

Sunday June 30 th – Time trial/ qualifications – 2:00 pm

– Time trial/ qualifications – Monday July 1 st – Main Draw - STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy – 7:00 pm

– Main Draw - STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy – Place: Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion – Sydney, NS

About the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Series The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Series consists of six disciplines, three using an axe – Springboard, Standing Block Chop and Underhand Chop – and three using a saw – Stock Saw, Single Buck and Hot Saw. Most of the disciplines have evolved from traditional forestry techniques and have been practiced for over 150 years. The keys to victory in STIHL TIMBERSPORTS are a combination of an outstanding fitness level, perfect technical skills with the axe and saw, and a complete focused and mentally strong condition to withstand the enormous pressure of this competition.

