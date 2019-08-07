Sharp Axes - Powerful Chain Saws - Professional Athletes - The STIHL Timbersports Canadian Series is Coming Back to Charlottetown!

The "Canada 150" celebration in 2017 was the perfect setting for the production of the second event in the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Canadian Series, the Canadian Champions Trophy, where Stirling Hart from Vancouver, BC, took the championship in this "Master's Cup" of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS. For 2020, the "Original Extreme Sport" will be back to the "Birthplace of Confederation" to celebrate its pinnacle event, the Canadian Championship, during Natal Day weekend, July 30 th to August 1 st , 2020.

The Canadian Championship features 3 divisions: Men's Pro, Women's Pro and Rookie Divisions. These divisions will be featured during a 3-day event with the best athletes from east to west in Canada, who will battle for the title of Canadian Champion.

"Charlottetown continues to be a leader in sport tourism. We are thrilled to have been awarded the 2020 hosting rights that will see the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Canadian Championship integrated into the City's Natal Day celebrations where we commemorate the incorporation of this great city," said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown. "As if hosting the Championship in the Birthplace of Confederation wasn't exciting enough, the national exposure that will come from the event's broadcast on TSN is exposure we simply could not afford to buy."

The Canadian Championship is the most important event in the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS circuit. It is the final event of the year where athletes come to battle for the title after a local and regional qualification process; only the best of the best will make it to Charlottetown 2020.

"We are very excited to come back to Charlottetown, PEI. We had an incredible experience in 2017 and we were just over the top when made the decision to return," said Gerry Rozo, Manager and Executive Producer of STIHL TIMBESPORTS in Canada. "Working with the City of Charlottetown is an absolute pleasure from every perspective: their production team is top notch, the facilities are second to none and the people of PEI are just incredible. Charlottetown is recognized as a major player and top hosting destination in sport tourism in Canada and because of this, we just can't wait to come back to PEI."

Thursday July 30th – Men's Pro Qualifier 1 – Group Red

Friday July 31st – Men's Pro Qualifier 2 – Group Black and Rookie Championship

Saturday August 1st – Men's and Women's Pro Championship

About the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Series The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Series consists of six disciplines, three using an axe – Springboard, Standing Block Chop and Underhand Chop – and three using a saw – Stock Saw, Single Buck and Hot Saw. Most of the disciplines have evolved from traditional forestry techniques and have been practiced for over 150 years. The keys to victory in STIHL TIMBERSPORTS are a combination of an outstanding fitness level, perfect technical skills with the axe and saw, and a complete focused and mentally strong condition to withstand the enormous pressure of this competition.

