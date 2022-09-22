Shareholder News Release

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Lotan Holdings Inc. ("Lotan"), of 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1 announces that it has acquired 100,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion"), of 120 Torbay Road, Suite W220, St. John's, NL A1A 3G8 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Transaction"). Lotan now owns or has control of 11,836,582 Shares of Aurion, or approximately 10.04% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of Aurion.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Lotan held 11,736,582 Shares representing approximately 9.96% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Aurion. Immediately after the Transaction, Lotan held 11,836,582 common shares representing 10.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aurion.

Lotan acquired the Shares for investment purposes and may acquire additional securities or dispose of existing securities of Aurion, in the market or privately, from time to time as circumstances warrant. The securities of Lotan set out above are held directly, and not through control of another entity.

Aurion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AU".

A copy of the early warning report filed by Lotan in connection with this acquisition is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or by contacting Lotan at 416-646-7325.

