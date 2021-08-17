Shareholder Early Warning News Release

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - R.W. Tomlinson Ltd. (the "Acquiror") of 5597 Power Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1G 3N4, announced its acquisition of 9,944,637 common shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. ("Stratabound").

The common shares were acquired pursuant to the previously announced arrangement (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which Stratabound has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California Gold (the "California Shares") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former California Gold shareholder is now entitled to receive one common share in the capital of Stratabound for each Stratabound Share held immediately prior to the Arrangement (the "Consideration"). It is anticipated that the California Gold Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as of the close of trading on or about August 16, 2021.

As a result of the Arrangement, the Acquiror acquired 9,944,637 Stratabound Shares, representing approximately 6.42% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Stratabound. The Acquiror and William Tomlinson owns and controls 9,944,637 common shares of Stratabound, representing approximately 6.42% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Stratabound and 300,000 warrants that if exercised, together represent approximately 6.60% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Stratabound. William Tomlinson owns and controls 6,250,000 common shares of Stratabound, representing approximately 4.03% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Stratabound. The Acquiror and Tomlinson together own and control an aggregate of 16,194,637 common shares of the Corporation, representing an aggregate 10.45% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Stratabound.

The Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, the common shares pursuant to the arrangement for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire additional securities of Stratabound but may acquire additional common shares in the future.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Stratabound's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Ron Tomlinson, Tomlinson's Chief Executive Officer at 613.822.1867.

