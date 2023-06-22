SHARE Names New Directors

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The board of directors of SHARE (Shareholder Association for Research & Education) is pleased to announce the appointment of four new directors to its volunteer board.

Ioana Circo is the Investment Advisor at University of Montreal Pension Plan and Former Chair of the Advisory Committee, PRI Quebec Network;

Jessica Keeshig Martin is a consultant with Shared Value Solutions and the former Education, Language and Culture Coordinator, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Board of Education;

Adrie Naylor is a Researcher with the United Steelworkers national office and a Trustee on the Steelworkers Pension Plan; and

Hermender Singh Kailley is the Secretary Treasurer of the BC Federation of Labour and a member of the Executive board of the New Westminster and District Labour Council.

"Each of our board members brings a wealth of experience, expertise and insight to support the mission of SHARE," said Colette Murphy, CEO of the Atkinson Foundation and chair of the SHARE board. "We're excited to welcome new members and to work with them to build a more just economy."

"We are lucky to be able to draw on the contributions of our board to help shape and oversee SHARE's strategy and future directions," said Kevin Thomas, CEO of SHARE. "Our board and staff are values-driven and committed to working collaboratively with others to advance a sustainable, inclusive and productive economy."

Through shareholder engagement, advisory services, and cutting-edge research, SHARE mobilizes investor leadership for a sustainable, inclusive, and productive economy. SHARE is the secretariat for the global Committee on Workers Capital, the Reconciliation & Responsible Investment Initiative, the Canadian Capital Stewardship Network, the University Network for Investor Engagement, and co-Secretariat for the Climate Engagement Canada initiative. We are a non-profit organization, a unionized workplace, and a certified living wage employer.

The board would like to thank the directors who stepped down this year for their invaluable contributions to SHARE, including: Doug Olthuis, United Steelworkers, retired; Sussanne Skidmore, recently elected President of the BC Federation of Labour; and Leslee White-Eye, Governance Director at the First Nations with Schools Collective.

About:

SHARE is an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to mobilizing investor leadership for a sustainable, inclusive and productive economy. It does this by supporting its investor network and amplifying their voices to improve corporate sustainability practices and implement better rules and regulations that govern capital markets.

www.share.ca

