Shaquille O'Neal Key Speaker at Keyspire's First Public Investor Summit

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Keyspire celebrates milestone 40th Investor Summit by opening attendance to the public for the first time ever, increasing the learning and networking opportunities by tenfold and featuring world-renowned celebrity speakers, exclusive expert training and a diverse agenda tailored for both new and seasoned Real Estate Investors, this event is poised to attract a wide array of participants looking to grow their personal wealth through property investments. Since its inauguration in 2013, the Keyspire conference has facilitated more than $100,000,000 worth of investments.

The list of more than 30 speakers includes retired NBA superstar turned savvy property investor, Shaquille O'Neal; stars of Amazon Prime's Toronto-based real estate show Luxe Listings, Peter and Paige Torkan; host of numerous HGTV shows including Income Property, and co-founder of Keyspire, Scott McGillivray; Interior Designer and key member of the team for Scott's Vacation House Rules, Debora Salmoni; plus, even more HGTV stars, trainers, industry experts, financial advisors, service providers and investors.

"At Keyspire, our mission has always been about more than just real estate—it's about empowering people to take control of their financial future," says Scott McGillivray, Co-founder at Keyspire. "This year's summit is a testament to how far we've come, as we open our doors to the public for the first time, bringing together an incredible lineup of speakers and opportunities. We're dedicated to teaching others the strategies that can grow wealth and create lasting legacies."

Years of planning have culminated in this unparalleled experience, spanning three days and offering attendees, exhibitors and sponsors a journey unlike anything they've encountered before. Over three experience-filled days in Toronto, the Summit's largest audience yet will learn about a variety of topics including multi-family investing, vacation rentals, infinite banking, tax minimization, legacy planning, pre-construction, developing properties and more.

"Keyspire is not just changing lives," adds Keyspire Co-founder, Michael Sarrachini. "We've transformed the landscape of North American real estate investing. Our Summit provides a central place to learn about investing in properties, build your all-star professional team, expand your peer network, and get started right away. It's all happening here."

"We are so excited to have Shaquille O'Neal join us this year. He's going to be talking about how to own your future in real estate and how he's taken his success off the court," adds Michael.

Too many people remain uncertain about how to start a real estate investing journey or how to advance beyond a plateau. At the 40th Investor Summit, attendees won't just learn what's next—they'll leave equipped with the tools and training to turn their plans into reality.

Luxe Listing alum, Peter Torkan notes, "It's an honour to be speaking at the Keyspire Real Estate Summit this September. For us, success in real estate is more than just closing deals—it's about passion, persistence and creating lasting impact. Together, let's redefine success and inspire others to dream bigger."

Real estate is one of the most powerful tools for building generational wealth. Whether just starting out or growing a portfolio, the knowledge and connections gained at the Summit can change the course of a person's financial future.

About Keyspire Investor's Summit

At Keyspire, we live by the mantra, Knowledge Empowers You. We are on a mission to not only educate people about real estate investing but give them real power over their financial health. Our quest to put people in control of their future by removing the mystery of real estate investing is what led us to create our Investor's Summit. Through 39 summits we've hosted over 20,000 attendees and enabled more than $100,000,000 in investment deals.

About Keyspire

Established in 2010 by Michael Sarracini and Scott McGillivary, Keyspire has helped more than 250,000 people power their passive income with real estate investing to create a bigger future. Today, the Keyspire organization touches the lives of tens of thousands of people across North America, adding millions of dollars to the personal wealth of North Americans annually.

To register for the 40th Investor's Summit, please visit keyspireinvestorsummit.com. For more information about Keyspire, please visit keyspire.com.

