Shaping a new face for brandy - St-Rémy Brandy unveils St-Rémy Signature, a new brandy for a new generation of brandy drinkers

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - St-Rémy, the world's leading French brandy, is on a mission to recruit a new generation of brandy consumers, to breathe life back into the brandy category, and inspire the 21st century cocktail connoisseur, both behind the bar and at home. How? With its latest expression, St-Rémy Signature.

With roots dating back to 1886, St-Rémy is a true pioneer in the field, and so it is only natural that it leads the charge in rejuvenating the category, adding flair, freshness and style, whilst retaining its dedication to being 100% French from grapes to glass.

St-Rémy Signature (CNW Group/St-Rémy)

St-Rémy hope to recruit a new generation of discerning consumers aged between 30 to 40, who have refined their tastes and attitudes over the years. St-Rémy Signature appeals to them both through its liquid excellence, and its presentation in a minimalist, elegant bottle.

Through aspirational storytelling and innovative production processes, St-Rémy Signature is the perfect balance of tradition and modernity.

The processes used to create St-Rémy Signature have resulted in a drink echoing the lifecycle of its desired consumers. The enthusiasm of youth has been imparted by the first maturation in new oak casks (Quercus Patrea) giving the liquid intense spiced notes and verve. The wisdom of maturity is reflected through the second maturation in traditional casks (Quercus Robur), where the liquid becomes balanced and complex. The result is a smooth, proud and authentic brandy, creating a moment of true harmony.

St-Rémy Signature is luminous, bright and amber in colour with sweet aromas of vanilla, coconut and almond greeting you on the nose. Round and balanced on the palate, the woody notes are enriched with honey, nut and butter flavours.

"St-Rémy Signature is an original creation, says St-Rémy Master Blender, Cécile Roudaut. While respecting French brandy-making traditions, I have added a maturation stage in small virgin oak barrels, which marks its distinction."

St-Rémy Signature provides a unique base for your favourite serves, reimagined: French Old Fashioned, Signature Dry, Signature Rose or a Tin Train. Equally, the liquid is perfect for use in traditional brandy cocktails such as Club, Corpse Reviver No. 1, French Metropolitan and the French Alexander.

St-Rémy Signature (750ml) is available at LCBO, in-store and online, with a suggested retail price of $42.95.

About St-Remy

St-Rémy is the world's favourite and most renowned French brandy, prized by connoisseurs and critics alike since 1886. Originally from the heart of the French Loire Valley, St-Rémy has garnered international recognition for its peerless savoir-faire and distinctive aromatic identity and style. With 130 years of brand history, the recipe continues to be passed from generation to generation: a closely guarded secret known only to the dedicated Master Blenders, well protected in its iconic black bottle. St-Rémy is present in more than 70 markets worldwide and is 100% French from the grapes to the bottle.

