SHAPERMINT LAUNCHES IN CANADA: COMFORTABLE SHAPING ESSENTIALS AT AMAZING PRICES

Global shapewear brand enters the Canadian market with comfort-first, size-inclusive essentials designed for everyday wear, at prices that fit real life.

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Shapermint, one of the world's fastest-growing and leading intimate apparel brands, has officially launched in Canada. Known for defining the category of comfortable shaping essentials—intimates and apparel that shape you while being comfortable for everyday use—Shapermint offers a wide range of comfortable shaping essentials, from shaping shorts and wireless bras to leggings and camis, engineered for comfort, support, and value. With over 12 million customers worldwide, Shapermint is bringing its comfortable, size-inclusive products to Canadian consumers seeking shaping solutions that deliver on both performance and value.

Comfort-first solutions, designed for everyday life

Shapermint's collection features buttery-soft, supportive fabrics and smart innovations, such as seamless shaping shorts and adjustable wireless bras, designed to move with you. With comfort-driven construction and practical benefits like roll-resistant waistbands and breathable materials, each piece is made to shape and support without restriction.

"We know consumers expect more from their shapewear - comfort, performance, and affordability," said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director for Shapermint. "Our launch in Canada is an exciting opportunity to bring our most-loved products to a new audience. Whether it's the school run or a night out, Shapermint offers shaping essentials that are made to work with your life, not against it."

Defining a new shaping category for real life

With a focus on all-day wearability, Shapermint is defining a new category of comfortable shaping essentials for everyday wear. The brand's wireless bras, smoothing camis, and high-waisted shaping bottoms are available in sizes XS–4XL and are thoughtfully designed to offer reliable support and a comfortable fit across a wide range of body types.

Best-selling products include:

Shaper Shorts & Leggings

The Cami's - Pricing (Summer Sale RRP)

The Bras

All products are designed to provide breathable support, shaping, smoothing, and lasting comfort, offering dependable shaping without the fuss or premium price tag.

Explore the full Canadian collection at https://shapermint.com/en-CA

About Shapermint

Shapermint is one of the largest size-inclusive shapewear and intimate brands in the U.S., serving over 12 million customers worldwide. Since launching in 2018, the brand has disrupted the industry by offering high-quality, comfort-first essentials that prioritize fit and value. Shapermint's product line includes wireless bras, shaping shorts, leggings, camis, and intimates available in sizes XS–4XL. Every piece is backed by a 60-day fit guarantee.

A note on pricing - Products are often available at promotional prices, please check https://shapermint.com/en-CA/

