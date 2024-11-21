Shannex Launches Bloomsbury: An Exclusive Lifestyle Community Featuring a Unique Mix of Residential, Retail, and Wellness Experiences

First-of-its-kind in Canada: Bloomsbury is a new community featuring Public Amenities, a Social and Wellness Club, and Residences for Dynamic Living.

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Shannex is celebrating the long, engaged and contributing life with the launch of Bloomsbury, a groundbreaking community purposefully designed for a longevity focused lifestyle in Bedford, N.S. The first of its kind in Canada, Bloomsbury will offer a blend of vibrant social, retail, health, wellness, and dining amenities within a residential setting, that features a unique mix of public and members-only experiences.

Situated in the desirable Larry Uteck area, known for its modern infrastructure and scenic natural surroundings, Bloomsbury introduces an interconnected and walkable neighborhood with an array of features, including beautiful outdoor spaces, cafes, restaurants, a local market, and wellness services that will be open to the public. Central to the Bloomsbury experience is Allbright Life, a brand-new Club and Residential concept that forms the heart of the community. Exclusive to the Allbright Life club membership will be dining and entertainment venues, a co-working centre, event space, a library, gym, health centre and thermal spa.

Designed to foster connectivity and convenience, this community provides a seamless living experience where both residents, club members and the public can enjoy access to thoughtfully designed spaces.

"The vision for Bloomsbury aligns with Canada's evolving demographics and the lifestyle priorities of Canadians," comments Jason Shannon, President, Shannex. "We're seeing an increased focus and emphasis on longevity, where health span matches life span. For us, that is having an Allbright Life."

The Shannex team developed Bloomsbury over years of planning, with the aim of providing an immersive living experience for those seeking social connection, ease of access, and intentionally curated amenities in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Approximately 62% of Canadians express a desire for more social engagement with family and friends, and nearly a quarter feel they spend too much time alone, highlighting a gap between Canadians' social needs and daily realities. Bloomsbury is thoughtfully designed to bridge that gap, creating a community that fosters interaction and personal fulfillment for people of all ages.

"True wellness in a community setting goes beyond fitness—it's about fostering an environment where people can be fully present with each other, feel balanced, supported, and inspired. Where these connections happen, you will find a thriving, compassionate community where people nurture their bodies and minds, where they are not only healthier, but more connected." Sarah Letcher, Co-owner Total Kneads Health & Wellness and Owner, AngelFish Yoga.

"Building wellness into the fabric of a community like we have with Bloomsbury will not only foster a culture of vitality and connection, it will transform neighbours into a community. We all have the tools to be our best selves, but Bloomsbury makes it easier though built-in features and amenities, technology and access to wellness professionals. With this in place, people feel motivated, engaged, and connected to one another." Marc St-Onge, Health and Wellness Founder and Entrepreneur

"Well-designed, dynamic spaces are the silent heart of a lifestyle community. When every corner is created with intention, it invites people to live more fully—whether through shared gathering areas, tranquil green spaces, or places for personal reflection. Thoughtful design brings people together and allows the community's unique spirit to thrive. This is what has driven our vision for Bloomsbury." Vincent Van Den Brink, Architect and Owner, Breakhouse

The first phase of Bloomsbury is set for completion in 2026. To learn more about Bloomsbury and Allbright Life, please visit (welcometobloomsbury.ca) and (allbrightlife.ca).

About Shannex

Shannex is a family-owned organization with a vision of Leading the Way to Better Living. Beginning in 1988, with a single nursing home, the organization now offers a full continuum of services designed to inspire health, wellness and fulfilment at all stages of life. With locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario, Shannex brands include Allbright Life, Care at Home, Parkland Retirement Living, Faubourg du Mascaret, and Shannex Enhanced Care. For more information, visit https://shannex.com/.

