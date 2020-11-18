MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's iconic fashion brand strengthens its international positioning by partnering up with the legendary and prestigious The Breakers hotel, launching a brand-new SHAN concept-store in Via Flagler, Palm Beach - Florida. The partnership between the two luxury ambassadors will include exclusive capsule collections while providing consulting services and development in the elaboration of superior quality clothing for the prestigious hotel chain of 2,200 employees.

For The Breakers, this collaboration offers privileged access to SHAN's expertise in design, production, marketing and retailing within a high-end market. This initiative is sure to appeal to the prestige clientele and is perfectly aligned with the brand's various expansion projects. This strategic and innovative approach will fortify the credibility and worldwide presence of SHAN's 100% Canadian identity.

"The Breakers has been one of our most loyal clients for 25 years, and we have been their number one brand for 15 years. We believe this collaboration comes as the natural evolution of this relationship that unites our two brands both striving for excellence." commented SHAN's Executive Vice President, Jean-François Sigouin.

THE BREAKERS X SHAN: A LONG-LASTING RELATIONSHIP

Two years ago, the luxury hotel fell under the spell of the brand's vision with the official opening of SHAN's newest store in Miami. Last January in Palm Beach, the strategic partnership conversation began. This led to a business agreement between the two loyal collaborators. From then on, the plans were set in motion and SHAN remotely designed and organized the implementation of a majestic 2000 sq. ft. boutique, which will open its doors in December 2020.

"I am very proud to build this innovative and inspiring project with this long-time business partner," says Chantal Lesvesque, President, Founder and Designer of the brand.

A LOCAL BRAND WITH AN INTERNATIONAL REACH

Since its beginnings in 1985, SHAN has been showcasing Canadian elegance and savoir-faire at an international level. With more than 800 locations in 32 countries, SHAN first made its mark with its high-end beachwear and its glamorous, multifunctional and eco-responsible collections. The brand is currently ensuring expansion with new high-quality, functional, comfortable, and versatile ready-to-wear collections for both men and women. True to its values, the company is proud to offer a product entirely designed and manufactured in Canada, contributing to the local economy by currently employing 150 employees. To guaranty the greatest quality in their innovative creations, the garments are made by professional craftswomen in Laval, Quebec, using fabrics from renowned Italian and French textile houses. Nearly 65% of the production is then exported outside of Canada.

Seeking the perfect balance between comfort and elegance, SHAN bets on absolute versatility. By creating clothing which corresponds to the modern consumer's lifestyle, the sophisticated and interchangeable pieces are perfect for from home to the office, the beach to the restaurant.

ABOUT SHAN

Founded in 1985, SHAN is internationally recognized for its high-end resort wear with its refined style, flawless designs and exclusive prints. SHAN manufactures and exports its collections in over 32 countries, including France, United States, United Kingdom, Russia and Australia. In addition to its eight flagship stores, its collections are also available in over 800 high-end retail point of sales such as Printemps in Paris, Harrods in London, and Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. SHAN is a Canadian company whose headquarters, workshop and distribution centre are located near Montreal, in Laval (Quebec). SHAN, built its reputation from its superior quality and continues to be a Quebec based company to be proud of.

SOURCE SHAN

For further information: Media Contact: VROY - Paloma Baumgartner - [email protected] - (514) 982-9100