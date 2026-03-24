MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Alithya (TSX: ALYA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Shamrock Technologies, a global leader in specialty additives manufacturing. Following the successful deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management within the company's U.S. operations, Alithya will now lead the implementation at the company's European headquarters in Belgium.

As part of its long‑term transformation strategy, Shamrock Technologies turned to Alithya to transition from a highly customized and aging legacy system to a scalable, end-to-end global enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. By leveraging the Alithya ChemXpress accelerator, a proprietary framework designed to support rapid deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for chemical manufacturers, Alithya laid the foundation for Shamrock Technologies to streamline processes across manufacturing, quality, and supply chain functions, while positioning the organization for future innovation enabled by advanced analytics, Copilot and agentic AI.

"Staying competitive starts with how we operate. Transitioning to a centralized platform enables us to break down silos and strengthen our visibility across the business," said Robert L. Kahle, Chief Financial Officer at Shamrock Technologies. "Partnering with Alithya has provided clarity throughout this transformation, and the modern foundation now in place positions us to take advantage of AI capabilities and advanced reporting as we continue to evolve."

The first phase of Shamrock Technologies' modernization initiative has provided encouraging early results and establishes a clear direction for the upcoming rollout in Belgium. The global leader in specialty additives manufacturing now benefits from improved data visibility, which supports more informed decision‑making across the organization. This includes a better understanding of production costs and improved formula and route management, along with new tools that will enable more robust forecasting and scheduling as the transformation continues.

"In manufacturing, quality data is the backbone of effective decision‑making," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Global Business Solutions at Alithya. "Our deep industry expertise enables us to understand the specific challenges manufacturers face and to implement the best mix of tools and practices that support their growth. We look forward to continuing our work with Shamrock Technologies as part of their multi‑phase transformation and accelerate their readiness for AI-driven outcomes."

During the implementation, Shamrock Technologies served as an early participant in Microsoft's Advanced Quality Management initiative. Working closely with Alithya and Microsoft, their real‑world manufacturing feedback played a valuable role in shaping new quality management capabilities in the Dynamics 365 ecosystem.

About Shamrock technologies

Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, Shamrock Technologies is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of specialty additives. Its materials are found in Inks and Coatings, Lubricants, Grease, Thermoplastics, and more. Using advanced technology and sophisticated production equipment, combined with state-of-the-art Application and R&D laboratory facilities, Shamrock creates products to help customers meet their challenging formulation needs.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.

For more information: Dominic Blais, Senior Advisor, Public Relations, [email protected]