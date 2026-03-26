MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Alithya is proud to announce that its Canadian operations have received the Silver Parity Certification from Women in Governance for 2026. In addition, Alithya's U.S. operations earned Bronze Parity Certification in its first year of participation. These achievements reflect the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening representation, fostering inclusive leadership, and ensuring equitable opportunities for women across Alithya.

The Women in Governance Parity Certification program recognizes measurable progress toward gender parity across three areas: Governance and Vision, reflecting Alithya's clear objectives and commitment to equitable representation; Collective Enablers, highlighting initiatives that effectively support women's advancement with an inclusive approach; and Equity, demonstrated through data showing progress in recruitment, compensation, and access to leadership role.

The Silver Parity Certification in Canada follows four consecutive years at the Bronze level. Since joining the program, Alithya has made measurable strides through its policies, practices, and strategic direction to build an equitable and inclusive workplace.

This progress is reflected in different initiatives, including the implementation of a data‑oriented approach to support compensation equity and monitor trends that help reassess practices, such as engagement levels, turnover, and promotion patterns. In addition, Alithya has strengthened leadership development through programs that actively engage female talent, including the participation of 12 Alithya women in the A‑Effect program during Fiscal 2025, and has continued to maintain strong representation of women within top management and decision‑making roles.

The recognitions from Women in Governance reinforce Alithya's dedication to embedding inclusion and equity into the policies, practices, and leadership approaches that shape its workplace.

Quotes

"Parity requires more than simple promises: it is built through deep commitment and continuous investment. Congratulations to the entire Alithya team for obtaining the Silver Parity Certification. In a sector like technology and digital transformation, historically overrepresented by men, reaching this milestone after several years at the Bronze level illustrates Alithya's determination to advance women's leadership within the organization. By creating a truly inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and contribute fully, Alithya demonstrates that parity is a concrete driver of innovation and performance."

- Caroline Codsi, Founder and Chief Equity Officer, Women in Governance.

"Creating an environment that accelerates the presence and leadership of women, both within our industry and across Alithya, is central to how we lead and grow. Achieving Silver certification in Canada and Bronze in the U.S. shows the strength of that commitment and the tangible impact of our actions. These recognitions from Women in Governance remind us of the importance of continuing to push forward and building a workplace where all women can aspire, contribute, and lead."

- Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alithya.

"This accomplishment reflects the collective efforts of our entire organization. We are grateful to our leaders for their accountability, to our teams for embedding inclusive practices into their daily work, and to all our employees for fostering a culture grounded in respect, opportunity, and equity."

- Giulia Cirillo, Chief Human Capital Officer, Alithya

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.

For more information: Dominic Blais, Senior Advisor, Public Relations, [email protected]