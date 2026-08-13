Shakepay launches BLOC, a Bitcoin-backed Line of Credit that allows Canadians to borrow against their bitcoin

Eligible customers can access credit secured by bitcoin held with Shakepay, without selling their bitcoin

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Shakepay today announced BLOC, a Bitcoin-backed Line of Credit that gives eligible customers access to credit secured by the bitcoin they hold with Shakepay--without requiring them to sell it.

Many Canadians have spent years accumulating bitcoin and may not want to sell it when they need access to cash. Whether pursuing a business opportunity, making a large purchase, or managing an unexpected expense, BLOC gives eligible customers another way to access liquidity while continuing to hold their bitcoin.

Shakepay announced a new Bitcoin-backed line of credit, allowing customers to borrow against their bitcoin securely (Graphic Illustration). Photo credit: Shakepay.

Eligible customers can access BLOC within Shakepay and track their available credit, payments, collateral, and loan-to-value ratio in one place. Credit availability, borrowing limits, pricing, and collateral requirements are determined by eligibility and applicable product terms.

"Canadians who hold bitcoin shouldn't have to choose between their long-term conviction and the short-term opportunities they want to pursue," said Jean Amiouny, CEO of Shakepay. "You shouldn't have to sell what you've worked to build to fund what comes next. BLOC gives eligible customers another option: access to liquidity while continuing to hold their bitcoin."

BLOC builds on a week of launches designed to make bitcoin more useful in everyday life. Earlier this week, Shakepay launched savings accounts, giving customers a new way to earn interest on cash, paid weekly in bitcoin, with a 5% promotional rate for Shakepay Blue customers.

More than 1.5 million Canadians have used Shakepay, with over $15 billion in digital currency exchanged on the platform.

About Shakepay

Founded in 2015, Shakepay is a Montreal-based fintech helping more than 1.5 million Canadians access and use bitcoin through everyday financial products. Shakepay Inc. operates Shakepay's crypto trading platform and is a CIRO member, an investment dealer registered with the AMF and the securities regulatory authorities in all Canadian provinces and territories. BLOC is offered by Shakepay Credit Inc., a FINTRAC-registered Money Service Business (MSB) which received exemptive relief to offer bitcoin-backed credit to eligible customers. Across its group of companies, Shakepay is making bitcoin more useful in Canadians' daily lives and empowering people to take control of their money, build wealth over time, and participate in a more open financial future.

SOURCE Shakepay

Media contact: Carlo Campisi, Head of Policy and Partnerships, [email protected]