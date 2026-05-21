Shakepay launches a 21-day national campaign that turns everyday card taps into bitcoin rewards for customers and participating local businesses

MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Shakepay today announced that the waitlist for its physical Shakepay Visa* Prepaid Card is now available in the Shakepay app, kicking off a national campaign that helps Canadians earn bitcoin rewards through everyday spending while giving local businesses a simple way to begin building bitcoin reserves.

Shakepay’s physical card waitlist campaign turns everyday card taps into bitcoin rewards for Canadians and participating local businesses. (CNW Group/Shakepay)

For 21 days, eligible in-person purchases made with the Virtual Shakepay Card will earn customers waitlist points toward early access to the physical card. At the same time, those taps can help local businesses turn orange on a shared map, showing where Canadians are using purchases they already make to earn bitcoin and support the merchants in their communities.

Local businesses can participate directly in the campaign. Eligible owners who sign up for Shakepay for Business during the campaign can, after verification, claim bitcoin rewards tied to waitlist activity at their location. Customers can also refer local business owners, helping more Canadian merchants learn how bitcoin can fit into their business.

"Most rewards programs give people points they can only use inside someone else's system. We think Canadians should be able to earn an asset they can actually own," said Jean Amiouny, CEO of Shakepay. "This campaign makes bitcoin part of everyday life: at the coffee shop, the grocery store, the lunch spot, and the local businesses that make communities work."

The campaign builds on Shakepay's Virtual Card, which thousands of Canadians already use every week to earn bitcoin rewards on everyday purchases. Either card lets customers spend from their cash balance while earning rewards paid in bitcoin.

The top 21,000 customers on the waitlist will receive early access to the physical Shakepay Card. The top 2,100 will be eligible for a Launch Edition card engraved with their waitlist rank.

The campaign also brings a community layer to the waitlist. Customers can discover and revisit local merchants, help businesses turn orange on the map, and compete for local status by becoming Mayor of participating locations.

At a time when Canadians are feeling pressure from everyday costs, Shakepay is giving people a way to turn purchases they already make into bitcoin rewards. Instead of earning proprietary points tied to a single program, customers earn bitcoin directly in their Shakepay account.

Canadians can join the physical card waitlist and participate today in the Shakepay app.

About Shakepay

Founded in 2015, Shakepay is a Montreal-based fintech helping more than 1.5 million Canadians access and use bitcoin through everyday financial products. As a CIRO member, Investment Dealer registered with the AMF, and FINTRAC-registered Money Service Business, Shakepay is committed to security, reliability, and responsible financial innovation. Shakepay is making bitcoin more useful in Canadians' daily lives and empowering people to take control of their money, build wealth over time, and participate in a more open financial future.

*Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under licence by Peoples Trust Company. Shakepay Visa* Prepaid Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company pursuant to licence by Visa Int.

SOURCE Shakepay

Media contact: Carlo Campisi, Sr. Communications & Policy Manager, [email protected]